NESN

How Bruins Forwards Are Adjusting To ‘Perfection Line’ Reunion

The Boston Bruins have a 14-2-0 record through 16 games, and while the franchise-best start has looked easy, it’s been far from it. Boston started the year without a number of key contributors, including Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand. By all accounts, the Bruins were only supposed to tread water until those players got back. Instead, they continued to rattle off wins on their way to the NHL’s best record, seeing all three players return and immediately start to contribute.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Fans Will Love Return Of Linus Ullmark-Jeremy Swayman Goalie Hug

The Bruins continued their historic start to the season Thursday night. Boston overcame a slow start and beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, to improve to 15-2-0 on the season and 10-0-0 at home. Goaltender Linus Ullmark has been key to the Bruins’ success. The 29-year-old matched Ross Brooks’ 1973-74 record of eight consecutive home wins, the second-longest streak behind Gilles Gilbert’s franchise record 16 straight home wins achieved in the same season, according to NESN’s postgame coverage.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Boxes Checked: Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman ‘Part Of Club Again’

Jeremy Swayman is back with the Bruins. The goalie suffered an injury Nov. 1 in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Boston’s 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery labeled Swayman as week-to-week but did note last week he was “ahead of schedule.“. Swayman...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig

Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Reliever Reportedly Signs Minor League Deal With Astros

The Houston Astros will try to get something out of Austin Davis that the Boston Red Sox could not. Coming off a World Series championship, the Astros signed the left-handed reliever to a minor league deal Wednesday, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome. Houston also extended an invite to Davis to attend major league spring training, per Rome.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Explains Extended Injury Absence

Malcolm Brogdon will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks due to right hamstring tightness. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury and nearly a week ago Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said the veteran guard would “be back sooner rather than later.” Despite that optimism, Brogdon remains sidelined as his absence becomes longer than originally expected.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Anton Stralman Plays 15 Minutes In Return To Lineup For Bruins

Anton Stralman was back in the lineup for the Boston Bruins and played solid minutes. The Bruins earned another win in the early season, moving to 15-2-0 after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Stralman was slotted in for Boston and played over 15 minutes, recording two shots and...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

This Hampus Lindholm Stat Helps Illustrate Dominance With Bruins

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have broken team records left and right throughout their 15-2-0 start, but Hampus Lindholm is building upon a record of his own. After finishing as a plus-2 in Boston’s thrashing of the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Lindholm officially has the Bruins record for most consecutive regular season games without a negative plus/minus as a defensemen. That’s more than Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Zdeno Chara, Eddie Shore or Brad Park. That’s five current or future Hockey Hall of Famers, none of which who have accomplished this feat.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ultimate Question Of The Week: Favorite Song At A Wedding

There are endless options that have become staples for weddings through the years. NESN’s Meredith Gorman visited The Greatest Bar in Boston, Mass. to ask Boston Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: What is your favorite song to dance to at a wedding?. To hear what the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Lightning Game Picks

The Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning entered the year with high expectations, but neither has particularly gotten off to hot starts. Calgary Flames (+102) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-122) Total: 6.5 (O+102, U-124) Even without fast starts for the Flames or Lightning, there’s still plenty to like about both...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Linus Ullmark Delivers Again Between Pipes, Bruins Beat Flyers

Linus Ullmark made some huge saves Thursday night. The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers to remain undefeated at TD Garden this season. It was more of the same dominance from Ullmark in the net as he made 22 stops in the Bruins’ victory. For more, check out the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Dominates Struggling Flyers With Late Surge

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins kept their TD Garden winning streak alive, earning a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 15-2-0, including a 10-0-0 mark at home, while the Flyers dropped to 7-7-3. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Connor Clifton Held Scoreless, Plays Solid Defense In Bruins Win

The Boston Bruins kept up their run at home to start the season. Boston defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night to move to 15-2-0 on the season and 10-0-0 at home. Connor Clifton was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in the win.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Nick Foligno Explains Why Bruins Offense Has Been So Successful

Even with a three-day break, the Bruins offense didn’t slow down at TD Garden. Boston beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, to improve to 15-2-0 on the year and continue its undefeated run at home at 10-0-0. Goaltender Linus Ullmark and the blue line deserve their credit for the Black and Gold’s hot start, but it’s the Bruins’ offense that has captured headlines.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden on Thursday night in hopes of staying unbeaten on home ice. The Bruins, who have won each of their 10 games at TD Garden this season, are off to a NHL-best start with 28 points through 16 games. The contest Thursday night will be the first time the Bruins face the Flyers this season with Philadelphia in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Don’t Look Now, Surging Bruins Among Stanley Cup Betting Favorites

The Boston Bruins have enjoyed a near perfect start to their season. Naturally, bookmakers have taken notice. At 14-2, Boston owns the best record in the NHL through five weeks and has surpassed any expectation put on them heading into the season — especially the ones that had to do with how their start. The Bruins started the year without a number of key contributors, including Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand. By all accounts, they were only supposed to tread water until those players returned. Instead, they’ve continued to rattle off wins, seeing all three players return and immediately contribute to the cause.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

