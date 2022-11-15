Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Related
How Bruins Forwards Are Adjusting To ‘Perfection Line’ Reunion
The Boston Bruins have a 14-2-0 record through 16 games, and while the franchise-best start has looked easy, it’s been far from it. Boston started the year without a number of key contributors, including Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand. By all accounts, the Bruins were only supposed to tread water until those players got back. Instead, they continued to rattle off wins on their way to the NHL’s best record, seeing all three players return and immediately start to contribute.
Flyers Coach John Tortorella Had Horse-Related Accident Prior To Bruins Game
When you watch the Bruins take on the Flyers on Thursday night in Boston, you may notice a nasty bruise on Philadelphia coach John Tortorella’s face. You can thank his horse for that. Tortorella, a long-time NHL coach and passionate animal advocate, was involved in a horse-kicking incident following...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
Bruins Fans Will Love Return Of Linus Ullmark-Jeremy Swayman Goalie Hug
The Bruins continued their historic start to the season Thursday night. Boston overcame a slow start and beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, to improve to 15-2-0 on the season and 10-0-0 at home. Goaltender Linus Ullmark has been key to the Bruins’ success. The 29-year-old matched Ross Brooks’ 1973-74 record of eight consecutive home wins, the second-longest streak behind Gilles Gilbert’s franchise record 16 straight home wins achieved in the same season, according to NESN’s postgame coverage.
Boxes Checked: Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman ‘Part Of Club Again’
Jeremy Swayman is back with the Bruins. The goalie suffered an injury Nov. 1 in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Boston’s 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery labeled Swayman as week-to-week but did note last week he was “ahead of schedule.“. Swayman...
Former Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas Lands New Gig
Former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas reportedly landed a new job Friday, but it doesn’t require him to lace up his sneakers for an NBA team. Thomas won’t be far removed from the court in his new position, though, as the two-time All-Star is starting up his broadcasting career by helping call games for Overtime Elite, per ESPN’s Marc Spears. Overtime Elite is a six-team basketball league that has players ranging from age 16 to 20 and the league signed a streaming deal with Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Reportedly Signs Minor League Deal With Astros
The Houston Astros will try to get something out of Austin Davis that the Boston Red Sox could not. Coming off a World Series championship, the Astros signed the left-handed reliever to a minor league deal Wednesday, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome. Houston also extended an invite to Davis to attend major league spring training, per Rome.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Explains Extended Injury Absence
Malcolm Brogdon will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks due to right hamstring tightness. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury and nearly a week ago Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said the veteran guard would “be back sooner rather than later.” Despite that optimism, Brogdon remains sidelined as his absence becomes longer than originally expected.
Anton Stralman Plays 15 Minutes In Return To Lineup For Bruins
Anton Stralman was back in the lineup for the Boston Bruins and played solid minutes. The Bruins earned another win in the early season, moving to 15-2-0 after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Stralman was slotted in for Boston and played over 15 minutes, recording two shots and...
This Hampus Lindholm Stat Helps Illustrate Dominance With Bruins
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have broken team records left and right throughout their 15-2-0 start, but Hampus Lindholm is building upon a record of his own. After finishing as a plus-2 in Boston’s thrashing of the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Lindholm officially has the Bruins record for most consecutive regular season games without a negative plus/minus as a defensemen. That’s more than Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Zdeno Chara, Eddie Shore or Brad Park. That’s five current or future Hockey Hall of Famers, none of which who have accomplished this feat.
Ultimate Question Of The Week: Favorite Song At A Wedding
There are endless options that have become staples for weddings through the years. NESN’s Meredith Gorman visited The Greatest Bar in Boston, Mass. to ask Boston Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: What is your favorite song to dance to at a wedding?. To hear what the...
NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Lightning Game Picks
The Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning entered the year with high expectations, but neither has particularly gotten off to hot starts. Calgary Flames (+102) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-122) Total: 6.5 (O+102, U-124) Even without fast starts for the Flames or Lightning, there’s still plenty to like about both...
Linus Ullmark Delivers Again Between Pipes, Bruins Beat Flyers
Linus Ullmark made some huge saves Thursday night. The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers to remain undefeated at TD Garden this season. It was more of the same dominance from Ullmark in the net as he made 22 stops in the Bruins’ victory. For more, check out the...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Dominates Struggling Flyers With Late Surge
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins kept their TD Garden winning streak alive, earning a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 15-2-0, including a 10-0-0 mark at home, while the Flyers dropped to 7-7-3. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
Connor Clifton Held Scoreless, Plays Solid Defense In Bruins Win
The Boston Bruins kept up their run at home to start the season. Boston defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night to move to 15-2-0 on the season and 10-0-0 at home. Connor Clifton was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in the win.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Remains Alive After Win Vs. Pelicans
The Boston Celtics notched their ninth consecutive victory, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 117-109, at Smoothie King Center on Friday. Remaining the NBA leaders in wins, the Celtics improved to 13-3 on the season, while the Pelicans fell to 9-7 with the loss ending their three-game win streak. full box...
Nick Foligno Explains Why Bruins Offense Has Been So Successful
Even with a three-day break, the Bruins offense didn’t slow down at TD Garden. Boston beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, to improve to 15-2-0 on the year and continue its undefeated run at home at 10-0-0. Goaltender Linus Ullmark and the blue line deserve their credit for the Black and Gold’s hot start, but it’s the Bruins’ offense that has captured headlines.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings
The Boston Bruins welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden on Thursday night in hopes of staying unbeaten on home ice. The Bruins, who have won each of their 10 games at TD Garden this season, are off to a NHL-best start with 28 points through 16 games. The contest Thursday night will be the first time the Bruins face the Flyers this season with Philadelphia in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
Don’t Look Now, Surging Bruins Among Stanley Cup Betting Favorites
The Boston Bruins have enjoyed a near perfect start to their season. Naturally, bookmakers have taken notice. At 14-2, Boston owns the best record in the NHL through five weeks and has surpassed any expectation put on them heading into the season — especially the ones that had to do with how their start. The Bruins started the year without a number of key contributors, including Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand. By all accounts, they were only supposed to tread water until those players returned. Instead, they’ve continued to rattle off wins, seeing all three players return and immediately contribute to the cause.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Win Vs. Flyers To Remain Undefeated At Home
The Bruins cannot stop winning. Boston earned its fifth straight victory Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers thanks to two goals from David Krejci and some stellar goaltending from Linus Ullmark yet again. Everything seems to be going the Bruins’ way, and even on a night when they started slow...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0