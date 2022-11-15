The Boston Bruins have enjoyed a near perfect start to their season. Naturally, bookmakers have taken notice. At 14-2, Boston owns the best record in the NHL through five weeks and has surpassed any expectation put on them heading into the season — especially the ones that had to do with how their start. The Bruins started the year without a number of key contributors, including Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brad Marchand. By all accounts, they were only supposed to tread water until those players returned. Instead, they’ve continued to rattle off wins, seeing all three players return and immediately contribute to the cause.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO