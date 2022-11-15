Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka among former Square Enix employees arrested over Dragon Quest-related insider trading
They are alleged to have bought stock in a developer right before the public announcement it would make a Dragon Quest spinoff.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
Some Amazon staffers joked that the writers of its mega-expensive 'Lord of the Rings' series should be laid off after the company cut thousands of roles
Amazon's "Rings of Power" was hit with a mixed reception, and Amazon has been suspiciously quiet about its viewership.
NME
Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”
Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
A fantasy failure that flopped hard after butchering beloved source material fights the future on streaming
Adapting any beloved source material always required a delicate balancing act between appealing to new fans while trying to not piss off the existing ones, something 2017’s Ghost in the Shell failed miserably to accomplish. Snow White and the Hunstman director Rupert Sanders was tasked to head up the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
Ship of Fools Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story
Brave the perils of the ocean with your friend in Ship of Fools. Here are the details about Ship of Fool’s release date, as well as its gameplay and story Ship of Fools Release Date: November 22, 2022 Ship of Fools comes out on November 22, 2022. It will be available on PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo […] The post Ship of Fools Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: A Fantastic Pokemon Game Let Down by Performance Struggles
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features. The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game.
How to Get Free Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift
Don't miss out on the free Pokemon Mystery Gift you can receive by purchasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet until March 1.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players fix performance issues by resetting the game
It's only a temporary workaround
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Biology Answers
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have got trainers hitting the books. Biology is one of the few subjects players have to master before becoming full fledge Pokemon Champions. They say cheaters never win but we won’t tell if you won’t. Here are all the Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Biology answers.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Getting Massive Black Friday Discount
Sony has announced that it will be drastically marking down its PlayStation Plus subscription service to coincide with Black Friday. Typically, around this time each year, Sony and various retailers drop the price of PS Plus by a substantial amount, which always makes it a good time for customers to re-up their subscriptions. Once again, this trend will be continuing in 2022 and is set to kick off later this week.
dexerto.com
Tatsugiri spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Colors & Commander ability explained
If you’re traveling through Paldea and see bits of sushi on the ground, don’t be alarmed. Tatsugiri is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Mimicry Pokemon, taking on the appearance of Sushi and teaming up with Dondozo. While the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is based on...
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to Catch Tarountula
Learn where to catch and evolve Tarountula in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
How To Find Delibird Paradox Form Iron Bundle In Pokemon Violet
Scarlet and Violet fans will see brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites Pokemon and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. In Pokemon Violet, they are known as Future Paradox Pokemon. One of those Pokemon includes the Paradox form of Delibird. Here’s how to find the Delibird Paradox form, Iron Bundle, to add to your party.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0