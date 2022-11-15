Read full article on original website
Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant
Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Klay Thompson
Saying goodbye to an old friend is never easy. NBA teams need to make similarly difficult decisions. Sometimes, it is necessary. Maybe your new friend got accepted into a prestigious school – hundreds of miles away. In that event, all you can do is say “so long”.
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Jae Crowder dropping big hint about his future with cryptic post?
Jae Crowder may be breaking off a little preview of what is soon to come. The disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward went viral this week for a cryptic post to his Instagram Story. Crowder posted a single clock emoji with no caption. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein then tweeted in the...
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe on Wednesday responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
Ben Simmons Fires Back At The Haters Amid Rough Season For Nets: "They Weren’t There When I Was In The Ambulance Getting Taken To The Hospital...”
Ben Simmons fires back against the haters in recent interview.
The 1 thing Klay Thompson did right in big game vs. Knicks, per Steve Kerr
The floodgates ultimately didn’t open the way Klay Thompson promises they will. Still, after his encouraging performance in the Golden State Warriors’ 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, there’s reason to believe Thompson’s early-season struggles will soon subside for good. Thompson scored 20...
