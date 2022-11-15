Read full article on original website
Harguth, Eugene
Eugene “Charlie” Harguth, age 77, of Clara City, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in …
Shirley Kise
Shirley J. Kise, age 87, of Atwater, passed away Tuesday, November 15, at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A public visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 28, at the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home in Atwater. Interment will be at 3 p.m. in Union Cemetery. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Leon Behrends
Leon L. Behrends, 69, of Prinsburg, died Wednesday, November 16th at St. Cloud Hospital. His funeral will be 10:30 am, Monday, November 21st at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with interment to be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Clara City. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Sunday, November 20th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service on Monday. www.hafh.org.
Ruth Ruud
Ruth Ruud, age 97, of Olivia and formerly of Danube passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Olivia Restorative Care Center in Olivia. Funeral services will be Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville with Pastor Krey Leesman officiating. Burial will be at Zion Methodist Cemetery in Danube. Visitation for Ruth will be one hour prior to the services.
Elizabeth Schwitters
Elizabeth Schwitters, 82, of Clara City, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Essentia Health in Fargo. Her funeral arrangements are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Clara City.
Holidaze comes up Saturday in Downtown Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The annual Holidaze celebration to kick off the Christmas holiday season takes place Saturday in Downtown Willmar. The event is put on by the Willmar Fests Organization, and Willmar Fests President James Miller says even though it's going to be a little bit chillier than it was for last year's Holidaze, a fun time will be had by all...
Civil commitment hearing in Willmar Friday for Algene Vossen
(Willmar MN-) A civil commitment hearing is scheduled for Friday for a Sioux Falls man accused of murdering a Willmar woman in 1974. 80-year-old Algene Vossen is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the stabbing death of Mae Herman, but one year ago Judge Steven Wentzel ruled Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial because he has shown signs of confusion, memory loss and dementia. At the time of the ruling, Vossen's attorney, Kent Marshall, said his client can't participate in his own defense...
Vehicles collide on icy roads
Two vehicles collided Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. on icy roads between New Prague and Montgomery. The accident occurred just south of Minnesota 13 and 300th Street South. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, a 2009 Ford Explorer driven by Robert Shippman of New Prague and a 2002 Oldmobile Bravada driven by Katie Young of Buffalo ended up in the west ditch. Young was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Shippman sustained no injuries. Both parties were wearing their seat belts.
Family Promise presents Photos with Santa
Join us for free family fun as we celebrate the season with Family Promise of Kandiyohi County!. Free photos with Santa (and Mrs. Claus, too!) on Saturday, November 19, from 10 am til 12 noon at The Goodness coffee shop in downtown Willmar. Free will donations are accepted to help...
Granite Falls man hurt in crash near Clara City
(Clara City MN-) A Granite Falls man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near Clara City Thursday morning. The state patrol says 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7, east of Clara City, at 8:41 a.m. Thursday when he left the road and struck a tree. Munsterman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities.
Changes coming in Kandiyohi County government
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County officials are getting ready for some changes in government coming up after the 1st of the year. County Board Chair Corky Berg says current County Administrator Larry Kleindl will be retiring in late February, and will be working with new County Administrator Kelsey Baker... Your browser...
Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
Highway 23 Coalition to apply for funds to expand to 4-lane on south side of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The Highway 23 Coalition is going to request state funding to expand Highway 23 to a four-lane from Highway 71 in Willmar to west of County Road 5... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Aaron Backman of the Highway 23 Coalition says they will apply for...
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
Wildcats Take on Royals in Class AAA Semifinals
(US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis) -- The New London-Spicer Wildcats are back in the State Class AAA Football Tournament for the second straight season when they take on The Watertown-Mayer Royals Saturday afternoon. It's the first trip to the semifinals for the 'Cats since 2014 when they made back-to-back trips to...
Creative Arts & Crafts Fair
Where: Howard Lake Middle School Activity Center in Howard Lake. Free admission and prize drawings. Browse and shop a variety of familiar and new art and craft displays with all items available for purchase, enjoy time with family and friends and an opportunity to buy, learn and view, technique old and new.
Robert Maloney sentenced to nearly 22 years for distributing meth while in Minnesota prison
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years in prison for conspiring to distribute meth while he was in a Minnesota prison.The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Maloney, from Stearns County, coordinated meth sales in the spring of 2019 via "jail calls" which were recorded and eventually shared with law enforcement. Maloney is said to have also threatened a witness.After serving his sentence, Maloney will be under supervised release for five years.
Man accused of bias-related attack in Cold Spring goes to prison
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A Stearns County man will serve more than eight years in prison for crashing his vehicle into the home of a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer of Richmond was convicted of multiple felonies including second-degree assault motivated by bias. Police say Beyer used a large rock to hold down the accelerator of a stolen S-U-V, aimed it at the home, and fled the scene as it crashed in July 2021. Investigators said Beyer was motivated by bias after learning his girlfriend cheated on him with a Black man.
NICOLLET COUNTY INVESTIGATING LAFAYETTE INCIDENT
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on November 2nd in Lafayette. A Nicollet County Patrol Sergeant located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time the driver accelerated and led the patrol sergeant on a short pursuit. The driver drove through some residents’ yards and eventually exited the still moving vehicle and the Patrol Sergeant was forced to use his squad car to prevent the unoccupied vehicle from striking a residence. The investigation has revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a rural Brown County residence. A suspect has been identified but his name will not be released until formal charges have been filed. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says if you have suffered any property damage in relation to this incident, you contact the Sheriff’s Department at 507-931-1570.
Sauk Rapids Business Fined by The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has fined a Sauk Rapids company $11,000. The MPCA says Alliance Building Corporation didn’t properly stabilize soil to prevent erosion and contain sediment at an apartment complex near Staples. The MPCA says the violations could have caused dirt and debris to flow into wetlands, streams, and rivers.
