Woman killed after her car loses control on icy I-35W ramp in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Hundreds of crashes reported during icy Monday morning 02:16

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 56-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after her vehicle lost control on an icy Interstate 35W ramp Monday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. as the victim was traveling on the ramp from westbound Hiawatha Avenue to northbound I-35W in Minneapolis.

The vehicle - a 2007 Toyota Corolla - lost control, slid over the guardrail and into the bridge pillar.

Road conditions included snow and ice, the state patrol said.

FormerDemocrat
3d ago

The car did not lose control, the driver lost control of the car.

