ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed

Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
MOSCOW, ID
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
People

How Dan Diaz, Whose Wife Brittany Maynard Chose to End Her Life amid Cancer Battle, Keeps Her Memory Alive

Brittany Maynard's story put medical aid-in-dying laws in the national spotlight. "I'm able to grieve that Brittany's gone but also feel pride in her," Diaz tells PEOPLE eight years after his wife died Eight years after the death of his wife, Brittany Maynard, Dan Diaz is working to keep her memory alive — and continuing the fight for medical aid-in-dying laws legislation across the U.S.  In January 2014, Maynard was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer, at just 29 years old. Over the following weeks,...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit

Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
ARIZONA STATE
KSLTV

Here are the states Utahns are most interested in relocating to

Looking to leave the Beehive State? These are the most popular states Utahns are looking to relocate to. Moving company experts at movingapt.com analyzed google trends to see where Utahns were looking to move to. Search terms like “houses in,” “apartments in,” “living in,” “Zillow,” “move to,” “live in” and...
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
ARIZONA STATE
TaxBuzz

Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces Controversy

The Mormon Church, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is under scrutiny as it seems religious leaders may be skirting international tax laws. Credit: Alacatr (Getty Images) The Mormon Church -- officially known as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints -- was founded on by Joseph Smith on April 6, 1930 in Fayette, New York. Today, the religion boasts 16.8 million members worldwide, and is the fourth-largest Christian denomination in the United States with nearly 7 million members.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy