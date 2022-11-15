Read full article on original website
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.
Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed
Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
In the U.S., this critical mineral is found only in Utah and it matters
Indium is a mineral vital to daily life, used in common items like think windshields and touch screens. The only “established resource” of indium in the United States s found in Utah’s West Desert. Researchers say there is enough indium there to meet the entire domestic demand for 10 years.
A woman is facing charges after a video showing her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon circulated on social media
The Grand Canyon National Park said the public helped identify the individual after a video showing her golfing into the Grand Canyon circulated online.
One of the Most Vicious Episodes of the War Was the Horrific Slaughter of 97 American Prisoners at Wake Island
During the early days of the Second World War, Japan was on a rampage in the Pacific seizing islands and atolls including Wake Island. Lying around 2000 miles west of Hawaii, Wake Island was considered strategically important to American defenses in the Pacific Theatre.
Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Sixth Time In Months
The reservoir is currently experiencing a historic drought.
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Gabby Petito's mom reveals 'We didn't know that Brian was who he was' as wrongful death suit becomes official
Gabby Petito's parents were preparing to shell out thousands to fly her home from Moab, Utah, after former fiancé Brian Laundrie was seen hitting her in public.
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
How Dan Diaz, Whose Wife Brittany Maynard Chose to End Her Life amid Cancer Battle, Keeps Her Memory Alive
Brittany Maynard's story put medical aid-in-dying laws in the national spotlight. "I'm able to grieve that Brittany's gone but also feel pride in her," Diaz tells PEOPLE eight years after his wife died Eight years after the death of his wife, Brittany Maynard, Dan Diaz is working to keep her memory alive — and continuing the fight for medical aid-in-dying laws legislation across the U.S. In January 2014, Maynard was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer, at just 29 years old. Over the following weeks,...
Residents of Navajo Nation forced to relocate due to lack of water
A large population that resides in the southeast corner of the Beehive State is dependent on Mother Nature directly — and lately, she isn’t providing enough.
Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit
Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
Yellowstone National Park Volcano Hit by an Insane Amount of Earthquakes in 2022
Researchers have officially announced that the volcanic activity in Yellowstone National Park spurred more than 1,000 earthquakes beginning in January. According to Jamie Farrell, a research assistant professor in the Department of Geology & Geophysics at the University of Utah, the earthquake swarm has periods of increased activity, before becoming more dormant.
Body of Missing Idaho Hunter Discovered After Extensive Search
A long 10-day search came to a sad end on Saturday as authorities discovered the body of an Idaho big game hunter named Michael Faller. The search for the Butte County rifle hunter came to an end thanks to the aid of a K9 search unit. The Butte County Sheriff’s...
KSLTV
Here are the states Utahns are most interested in relocating to
Looking to leave the Beehive State? These are the most popular states Utahns are looking to relocate to. Moving company experts at movingapt.com analyzed google trends to see where Utahns were looking to move to. Search terms like “houses in,” “apartments in,” “living in,” “Zillow,” “move to,” “live in” and...
a-z-animals.com
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces Controversy
The Mormon Church, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is under scrutiny as it seems religious leaders may be skirting international tax laws. Credit: Alacatr (Getty Images) The Mormon Church -- officially known as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints -- was founded on by Joseph Smith on April 6, 1930 in Fayette, New York. Today, the religion boasts 16.8 million members worldwide, and is the fourth-largest Christian denomination in the United States with nearly 7 million members.
University of Idaho killings: Chilling new details emerge in quadruple homicide on college campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released details of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, with investigators saying they've "never seen anything like this."
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
