Holly, MI

1051thebounce.com

Michigan: This is the No. 1 Tourist Trap in the State

Michigan has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actualyl a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favoriet “tourist trap” is probably anything along Lake Michigan, because I love the water.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
WOOD

Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams

Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

DNR shares early firearm deer season results

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results. As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR. It says Delta and Marquette...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Waterford Couple with Down Syndrome Had One Wish: Learn to Dance Before Their Wedding

You're about to meet a sweet couple from Michigan that wanted to do something special. The couple with Down syndrome wanted to learn to dance before their wedding. Yuri Goga and Ashley McLemore were both born with Down syndrome. The pair felt an instant connection when they met about a dozen years ago and their love has blossomed ever since. Earlier this year, they decided it was time to get married and a special celebration was set for July.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
wtvbam.com

Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

