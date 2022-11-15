Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See photos of winter storm blasting West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- Heavy snow, icy roads and low temperatures have made life miserable Friday for many in West Michigan, navigating hazardous driving conditions from a major lake-effect snow storm. Dozens of crashes and slide-offs have been reported in the region and Michigan State Police are urging drivers to slow...
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan: This is the No. 1 Tourist Trap in the State
Michigan has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actualyl a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favoriet “tourist trap” is probably anything along Lake Michigan, because I love the water.
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
WOOD
Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend
Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
How Did Frankenmuth Get Overlooked as Best Christmas Town in Michigan?
A recent article from today.com named the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the US for a Winter Getaway. On the list, you'll find towns like Cape Cod and Nantucket in Massachusetts, New York City, Duluth in Minnesota, and so on. Only one town from Michigan made the list and the selection was, to me, surprising.
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
See why current bout of heavy snow is textbook case of lake-effect snow
A heavy round of lake-effect snow takes a few weather conditions coming together all at the same time. Let’s look at why the next few days will be a classic, textbook case of lake-effect snow. The two main factors that stimulate the lake effect process are a big temperature...
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
michiganradio.org
Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams
Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
WOOD
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Michigan’s winter weather warnings and advisories explained
There are several different winter weather advisories, watches and warnings issued during Michigan’s winter storms. Let’s take a look at what weather criteria cause these various winter advisories and warnings to be issued. Let’s go over these watches, advisories and warnings in a typical sequence that occur as...
WILX-TV
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results. As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR. It says Delta and Marquette...
SNOW BREAKDOWN: Heavy lake effect snow through this weekend
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted through early Saturday due to heavy lake effect snow development.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Waterford Couple with Down Syndrome Had One Wish: Learn to Dance Before Their Wedding
You're about to meet a sweet couple from Michigan that wanted to do something special. The couple with Down syndrome wanted to learn to dance before their wedding. Yuri Goga and Ashley McLemore were both born with Down syndrome. The pair felt an instant connection when they met about a dozen years ago and their love has blossomed ever since. Earlier this year, they decided it was time to get married and a special celebration was set for July.
Peek inside an Ann Arbor penthouse loft with a view of Michigan Stadium
ANN ARBOR, MI – A two-story loft at the edge of Ann Arbor’s Old West side is on the market, offering panoramic views of downtown and Michigan Stadium for just shy of $1.3 million. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts brings modern appointments to complement a former auto factory’s...
wtvbam.com
Winter storm warnings posted throughout SW Michigan
NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service says heavy snow is possible in parts of southwest Michigan over the next couple of days and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted. Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning for 48 hours starting at 7 am...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0