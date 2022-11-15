ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Puss in Boots': Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek team up in 'Last Wish' trailer

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Tuesday featuring the voices of Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek.

The Last Wish is a sequel to Puss in Boots (2011), a spinoff of the Shrek franchise. The films follow Puss in Boots (Banderas), an adventurous swashbuckling cat on the run from the law.

The new movie opens with Puss having burned through eight of his nine lives. He teams up with Kitty Softpaws (Hayek) to journey into the Black Forest and find a mythical Wishing Star that can restore his lost lives.

"In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided -- against their better judgment -- by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears crime family (Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo), "Big" Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura)," an official description reads.

The Last Wish is written by Paul Fisher and directed by Joel Crawford. The film is produced by DreamWorks Animation.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opens in theaters Dec. 21.

