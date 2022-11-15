ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

New Hampshire receives more rental housing funds

By By Christian Wade | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dH9C8_0jBcqvl000

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more federal funds to help prop up its rental assistance program as the state's leaders continue to squabble over its possible collapse.

The U.S. Treasury has approved an additional $2 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more Granite Staters cover overdue rents, utility bills and other expenses. The funding comes a week after the Treasury pumped another $2.4 million into the state's rental assistance program.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said the additional funding will help keep more Granite Staters in their homes "despite the unnecessary hurdles created by the state’s mismanagement of the program."

"This latest allocation can help bridge the gap and allow New Hampshire households to access assistance, but more resources will be needed to meet the demand," Shaheen said in a statement.

New Hampshire's leaders have been feuding for weeks over funding for the rental assistance program following the Treasury's announcement, that the state will not be receiving $67 million it was expecting from the ERA program to keep it running through next year.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu accused the Biden administration of pulling the plug on rental assistance for the state "without notice or explanation." He said he would shut down the program by the end of the year, possibly sooner, without more funding.

But the state's Democrats say the blame lies with Sununu for a slow roll out of the rental assistance program last year, and other policy decisions made by the administration.

Two weeks ago, Shaheen wrote to Sununu that the Treasury's decision to pass over the state for additional rental assistance funds was a "direct consequence" of "missteps" by his administration. She accused Sununu of trying to "shift blame to the federal government for his "mismanagement" of the program.

Shaheen and other members of the state's all-Democrat delegation requested the additional rental assistance money, which will come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Sununu administration created the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program in March with about $20 million in federal funding from a pandemic relief package. The state paused the program in October, and is currently not accepting new applications.

To date, New Hampshire has doled out more than $230 million to help provide rent and utility relief to residents struggling to pay their bills throughout the pandemic, according to the agency.

The funding has provided 25,785 households with an average of $10,046 in rental assistance, the state agency said.

Comments / 2

Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials seek more funding for rental assistance over winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With federal funds about to run out for rental assistance, New Hampshire officials are trying to get help for more people over the winter. In the past year and a half, 25,000 people in New Hampshire requested rental assistance, but federal funds in that program run out next month. The state office that handles the emergency relief funding said it's concerned for the hundreds of people who are using those funds to live in hotels and motels.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Center Square

Baker files $139M supplemental budget to address housing needs for migrant families

(The Center Square) – A potential $139 million supplemental budget to address emergency housing has been filed in Massachusetts. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker filed the fiscal document Friday afternoon, which is designed to address emergency temporary shelter needs in the state. The document targets funding and policy changes that are designed to provide resources to expand capacity in response to an increased need in state services. The increased need stems from an influx of migrant entries into the state tied to federal immigration policy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

(Opinion) The quiet struggles of New Hampshire nursing homes

With the midterm election behind us, more than $17 billion will have been spent on state and federal campaigns, creating deafening noise alongside obsessive media coverage. Lost in this uproar of political divisiveness were quieter facts, such as a healthcare system still reeling from Covid-19. In the short window of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Center Square

Virginia revenue exceeds forecasts again as session is two months away

(The Center Square) – With the Virginia legislative session just two months away, the state’s general revenue collections were above forecasts again in the month of October, according to the office of the secretary of finance. “Wage growth and price inflation have supported tax collections so far this year.” Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings said in a statement. “However, changing economic conditions and Fed policy are heightening our concerns about growth in the second half of the fiscal year. Aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Texas group sues Biden administration over climate agenda

(The Center Square) – The Texas Public Policy Foundation filed lawsuits against three federal agencies accusing them of failing to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests about their involvement with implementing the Biden administration's climate policies in accordance with the Paris Agreement. On his first day in office,...
TEXAS STATE
WMUR.com

Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina distributes last of $3.6B in federal COVID-19 relief funds

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office finished disbursing $3.6 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds this week. "Coronavirus relief funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19's impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system," NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said on Wednesday. "Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO's staff and everyone who worked with us during...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

IRS expert: Washington capital gains tax is income tax, not sales tax

(The Center Square) — Washington state’s capital gains tax is an income tax, not a sales tax, according to Steven Hankin, former managing attorney in the Office of Chief Counsel of the IRS. His opinion adds weight to the argument that the tax is unconstitutional, a matter the Washington Supreme Court will consider next year. Hankin offered the opinion to the Washington Policy Center regarding the law passed last year by the Legislature, RCW 82.87, which mandates a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000...
WASHINGTON STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Additional Federal Rental Assistance For NH

New Hampshire is getting additional federal funding through the Emergency Rental Assistance program. Over two-million-dollars was authorized for the rental program through the American Rescue Plan Act. The intent of the funding is to help Granite Staters pay housing expenses including rent, energy and utility costs.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
CLAREMONT, NH
The Center Square

Connecticut leaders blast higher energy costs

(The Center Square) – Connecticut energy consumers will be digging deeper into their pockets this winter with the state's two largest utilities seeking hefty rate increases. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, Eversource is proposing to increase electric rates charged to consumers by nearly 50%, or $85 per month for the average customer. Meanwhile, United Illuminating is also seeking rate increases that would bump up the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

New York minimum wage bill met with resistance

(The Center Square) – A push by some New York lawmakers to increase the minimum wage to as much as $21.25 an hour by 2026 is meeting resistance from the business community. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Business Council of New York State issued a statement saying, such moves usually have the opposite effect of what’s intended. “The Business Council does not support mandated minimum wage increases at this...
NEW YORK STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy