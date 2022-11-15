ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts invests $2.8 million in shovel-ready projects

By By Brent Addleman | The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – New state investments are coming to shovel ready sites around Massachusetts.

State and local officials announced that $2,856,150 will be distributed among 12 projects in 11 communities through the Site Readiness Program . Funding is designed to help communities and their partners ramp up economic development projects.

“The commonwealth’s Site Readiness Program is a critical tool that helps local partners prepare a site for development and speed up the time it takes to put shovels in the ground,” outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said in a release. “Since creating this program 2016, our administration has invested over $18.7 million to further the development of 80 projects across Massachusetts.”

According to the release, Brockton is receiving a $125,000 grant which will be used to support a master plan for future bio-manufacturing uses in the area surrounding Good Samaritan Hospital. The city will also garner a $30,000 grant to develop a request for proposals to entice a private partner in the acquisition and redevelopment of a 30-plus acre for CSX rail yard in the Trout Brook Urban Renewal District.

“Many communities have large-scale, underutilized properties with the potential to be a job creator and revenue generator,” Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chairman of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors, said in a release. “MassDevelopment’s Site Readiness Program is an important part of our One Stop portfolio, helping communities accelerate the development of these sites into actively used properties that can contribute to local economies.”

The Site Readiness Program, which is administered by MassDevelopment, is designed to boost the state’s supply of large, well-located, project-ready sites while accelerating private sector investments in commercial and industrial projects. The main goal, according to the release, is to get properties back on tax rolls.

Other towns receiving funding include Douglas. It will use $529,300 for design and engineering work to create bid documents and specifications for North Street infrastructure improvement. Haverhill will receive $300,000 to develop a new 65-acre business park that could potentially create 800,000-square-feet of industrial space.

The program, to date, has provided almost $18.7 million in funding for 80 projects in every region of the state, according to the release.

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

