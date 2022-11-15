Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Santa Ana Winds Sweep Through Southern California, Ways to Prepare
The Santa Ana winds are back. With it comes dangerous driving conditions, especially for truckers. “It makes you nervous,” Trucker Michael Minor shared. “You don’t get scared, you get cautious. Being scared will get people hurt.”. Minor shared how it feels behind the wheel of a big...
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Red Flag Fire Warnings, High Winds in LA County Forecast
Gusting Santa Ana winds pounded parts of the Southland Wednesday, combining with low humidity levels to prompt red flag warnings of critical fire danger that will be in effect throughout the day across much of the region.
KESQ
Weakening winds moving into Thursday
Here's a glance at some of the gusts recorded on Wednesday:. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains until 12:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind around the deserts has weakened, and a much calmer Thursday is on tap for all of Southern California. Temperatures will...
SoCal can expect clear skies, mild temperatures Thursday
The powerful Santa Ana winds are subsiding - for now - and Thursday should bring clear skies and pleasant temperatures to most of Southern California.
Fierce winds blast through Southern California
Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday. The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area. Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds. A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo.
kclu.org
Dangerous wind conditions increasing wildfire danger for parts of the Tri-Counties
Parts of the Tri-Counties could see some dangerous wind conditions, and increased brush fire danger now into Thursday. The National Weather Service is calling it a “significant” wind event with the strongest wind predicted for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. There could be widespread wind in the 30...
Bakersfield Channel
High wind watch covers roughly 10 million Californians
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — High wind watches are in place for roughly 10 million people in Southern California. Forecasters say the region needs to be on alert for strong Santa Ana winds this week. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles says moderate to strong winds will begin on Tuesday night, November 15th. Wind gusts are likely to reach the 60-mile-per-hour range across the coast and valley, and are a bit stronger in the mountains.
Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi
Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
The Santa Anas Are Coming. What You Need To Know
How to limit fire risk when winds start to blow
Gusty winds possible Tuesday evening…
Milid temperatures and areas of gusty winds will prevail over the next couple days! Winds will really kick up Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning in the mountains of Ventura and LA County. A significant Santa Ana wind event is on track where gusts in some spots could top 60 mph. There is a High The post Gusty winds possible Tuesday evening… appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
'Visibility will drop to near zero' in parts of New York state getting hammered with lake-effect snow
Parts of New York state are getting walloped Thursday by a snowstorm that could shut down roads and paralyze cities for days.
NBC Bay Area
Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday
The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
foxla.com
Several big rigs overturned on 15, 210 freeways in Rancho Cucamonga area due to high winds
Fierce winds that whipped across Southern California toppled over several big rigs on freeways in the Inland Empire early Wednesday morning.
spectrumnews1.com
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
CNN
