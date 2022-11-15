ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Santa Ana Winds Sweep Through Southern California, Ways to Prepare

The Santa Ana winds are back. With it comes dangerous driving conditions, especially for truckers. “It makes you nervous,” Trucker Michael Minor shared. “You don’t get scared, you get cautious. Being scared will get people hurt.”. Minor shared how it feels behind the wheel of a big...
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ

Weakening winds moving into Thursday

Here's a glance at some of the gusts recorded on Wednesday:. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains until 12:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind around the deserts has weakened, and a much calmer Thursday is on tap for all of Southern California. Temperatures will...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Fierce winds blast through Southern California

Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday. The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area. Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds. A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo. 
FONTANA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

High wind watch covers roughly 10 million Californians

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — High wind watches are in place for roughly 10 million people in Southern California. Forecasters say the region needs to be on alert for strong Santa Ana winds this week. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles says moderate to strong winds will begin on Tuesday night, November 15th. Wind gusts are likely to reach the 60-mile-per-hour range across the coast and valley, and are a bit stronger in the mountains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi

Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
SANTA ANA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Gusty winds possible Tuesday evening…

Milid temperatures and areas of gusty winds will prevail over the next couple days! Winds will really kick up Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning in the mountains of Ventura and LA County. A significant Santa Ana wind event is on track where gusts in some spots could top 60 mph. There is a High The post Gusty winds possible Tuesday evening… appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

CNN

