Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
Phys.org
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister
A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
The Most Lawless Nation in the World
Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests
As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line
Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'
A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
A 26-year-old Ukrainian woman described being tortured with electric shocks and hammers while held in Russian captivity for 6 months: 'They treated us like animals'
"They hung girls," the solider, who was released from captivity in an all-female prisoner swap, told a Ukrainian state news agency of the torture.
BBC
Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US
In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
Desperate Russian Draftees Have a New Battle Strategy—Pretend to Be Dead
The military draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin sent hordes of fearful fighting-age men fleeing for the border, but even they couldn’t have appreciated the true horror of what those unlucky enough to be mobilized and sent to the frontline in Ukraine are having to face.Reports of drafted Russians being sent to fight with wildly insufficient training and “barely usable” equipment have abounded for weeks, but a new report suggests that recruits are resorting to pretending to be dead in the heat of battle to save their own lives.Independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe spoke to the wives of...
Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon
Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
airlive.net
ALERT An Israeli female soldier is on the ground in Iran, in touch with Mossad, after her flight made an emergency landing
An Israeli soldier landed in Iran for few hours after a Civil plane do emergency landing in Shiraj. A female IDF soldier was on a plane that was forced to conduct an emergency landing in Iran last Thursday, the military revealed on Wednesday. The pilot of the flight had fallen...
A month after Putin started drafting Russians to fight in Ukraine, some are already coming home in body bags
Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 people one month ago. Training appears to be minimal, with many already fighting, and some already dead. One expert said that Russia likely expects little of the men beyond serving as cannon fodder. When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization of Russian citizens...
When Hitler missed death by thirteen minutes: The story of the man who almost killed Hitler
On 8th November 1939, the annual event commemorating Beer Hall Putsch was organized at Munich Beer Hall. Like every year, Adolf Hitler made his speech paying tribute to the early Nazi struggles of the 1920s. That day, the Führer also mocked his international enemies. While he boasted about Germany’s successful start at World War II, a thirty-six-year-old carpenter stood a few feet away from the Nazi leader with a bomb —patiently waiting for it to go off.
We escaped war in Ukraine for Britain – but we’re moving back because of UK’s ‘terrible’ housing & cost of living crisis
A COUPLE who fled Ukraine for the UK are now moving back to the war-torn country because of “terrible” living conditions in Britain. Joe Place, a British 29-year-old PhD student, and his wife Irina, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in the country.
100 years after Tutankhamun discovery new finds reveal more of ancient Egypt's secrets
GIZA, Egypt — A century after the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb made headlines around the world, in the sweltering desert heat just outside Cairo, a small team is still making new finds in ancient Egypt. Digging layer by layer at the Saqqara site in Giza, moving earth one bucket...
The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives
'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0 The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0