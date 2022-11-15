ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog Going Into 'Full Dolphin Mode' Over Barking Owner Delights Viewers

By Sophie Lloyd
 4 days ago

A hilarious video of a dog "barking back" at his owner has received over 5 million views on TikTok.

Shared by user @lifewithkleekai on November 6, the clip shows owner Kieran barking at his dogs Copper and Skye, stitched together with footage of Copper's "response."

Described as "full dolphin mode," the Alaskan Klee Kai's over-the-top howl (which lasted an impressive seven seconds) had users in hysterics, with the post receiving over 860,000 likes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnado_0jBcqO4N00
This stock photo shows a Siberian Husky curled up on a bed. TikTok users were "not expecting" an Alaskan Klee Kai to let out a dolphin-like howl when its owner "barked" at them. Inna Dodor/iStock/Getty Images Plus

'Chatty'

Ali Smith, dog trainer and CEO of Rebarkable, said Alaskan Klee Kais are innately talkative dogs.

"They are bred from Huskies, Schipperkes and Eskimo dogs, all of whom are vocal breeds quite naturally," she told Newsweek. "Any husky parent will know just how chatty they are."

The dog breed that barks the most is the Samoyed, with an average of 52.8 barks per day, according to data collated by pet camera company Furbo in 2018, followed by Yorkshire Terriers with 23.6 barks, then Poodles with 22.2 barks. However, Smith explained that some dogs are just outspoken, regardless of breed.

"Some do learn to kind of converse," she said. "Generally speaking, when we bark, our dogs know we're not dogs. But, it can be fun anyway to bark back, especially if they're already excited or in that frame of mind."

But do our canine companions understand what we're saying to them? Unfortunately not, with Smith comparing our attempts to communicate with Phoebe trying (and failing) to teach Joey French in the TV show Friends.

"Much like Joey, we understand the noises, but making something sensible in return, is just not doable," she said. "We're just lucky that the French person loves us very deeply and will humor us anyway."

@lifewithkleekai

He went into full dolphin mode 🐬

♬ original sound - lifewithkleekai

'Full Dolphin Mode'

In the video, Copper, a red Alaskan Klee Kai, sits next to his sister Skye, a black and white Klee Kai, on the sofa. Kieran "barks" at the duo, followed by Copper going into "full dolphin mode" and screeching wildly.

Translating Copper's howls, the subtitles read: "How dare you bark at me. I'm the only one who gets to bark around here. So keep your mouth shut. Or else they'll be trouble."

Meanwhile, Skye sits there peacefully with her legs crossed, seemingly unbothered by her brother kicking off next to her.

TikTok users couldn't get enough of Copper's diva antics, with Ladyandtheblues commenting: "I'm here for the drama."

"I was totally not expecting this," said Bubbles.

"Yep if I close my eyes I am definitely picturing a dolphin," wrote Ember.

"There is no amount of money you could pay me to own a husky," said annie.

Others loved Skye's underreaction, with Praisjaaaa writing: "We not gonna talk about how the quiet dog is sitting?"

"The other dog really said 'chill bro it ain't that serious,'" joked Lily.

"The other dog is rethinking its whole life," said pastA.

While Rikela commented: "Dog on the right looking into the camera like in The Office 'you see what I gotta deal with? Barking human and Dolphin wanna be.'"

Newsweek reached out to @lifewithkleekai for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Newsweek

