One Below Deck Mediterranean Stew Is Noticeably Absent From the Season 7 Reunion Trailer
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck Mediterranean's season seven reunion looks like it will be anything but smooth sailing. E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at the Bravo series' upcoming drama-filled reunion. Host Andy Cohen will be joined by co-stars and crew members Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, bosun Raygan Tyler, deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers, deckhand Courtney Veale, deckhand Reid Jenkins, stew Natalya Scudder, stew Kyle Viljoen and stew Elena Dubaich for a rehashing of this season's most shocking moments, feuds, boatmances and more hot topics.
ETOnline.com
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Season 2 First Look: Annie May Be Pregnant (Exclusive)
David & Annie: After the 90 Days is back for a second season, and it looks like 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan may be expanding their family. In this exclusive look at season 2 of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, David and Annie appear to be hit with a surprise pregnancy.
Chef Ben Shocks Fans and Would Return to ‘Below Deck’ – ‘I’m Coming Around,’ He Teased
After insisting he would never return to 'Below Deck,' chef Ben Robinson is having a change of heart and said he'd now consider even a full season.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza and Rodney Seen Together Post-Show
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 shows the end of Eliza and Rodney's relationship -- but the two were spotted out together after the show.
bravotv.com
Captain Lee Makes a Bold Declaration in This Below Deck Season 10 First Look
Below Deck’s Season 10 crew has their work cut out for them. As Captain Lee Rosbach puts it in this new sneak peek, “I’ve set my expectations for this season so far out of the f--king park.”. There’s no telling whether the yachties — including returning cast...
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
Bachelor in Paradise’s Eliza and Rodney Reunite at Reunion After Justin Drama: Spoilers
Bachelor in Paradise couple Rodney Mathews and Eliza Isichei started out smooth in their romance but quickly ran into a major bump along the road during season 8. Justin Glaze hit the beach with eyes only for Eliza, and thus,...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
realitytitbit.com
Caryn Chandler 'leaving Little People Big World amid explosive family drama'
Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is reportedly leaving the TLC show amid drama with the reality family, as per The US Sun. The TLC series is yet to be renewed for season 25, so fans are getting increasingly worried that Caryn’s decision to leave may impact the show getting the green light.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Reality TV love story. Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first...
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Ex Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: ‘My Happiness’
A subtle dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno seemingly took aim at his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), amid their divorce when he responded to a fan in an Instagram comment. “Wow you look rejuvenated haha congratulations. You look amazing!!!” the person commented under Pedro’s Friday, October...
90 Day Fiancé: Why Yara's Mom Comes Off Like An Instigator In Latest Drama With Jovi
Yara's mother Olga seemed like something of an instigator in the latest drama between Jovi and Yara in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Derek Haas to Exit Series After 10 Years With Wolf Entertainment
Saying goodbye. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas announced he is exiting the NBC series and Wolf Entertainment after ten years. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” the […]
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Faagata Hints at Baby No. 3 Amid Split Rumors With Husband Asuelu Pulaa
90 Day Fiancé alum Kalani Faagata hinted that she’s ready for baby No. 3 amid rumors she split from husband Asuelu Pulaa. “I love my boys, I love that they are older now and it’s a lot easier,” the mom of two, 33, shared on Friday, November 11, via her Instagram Stories. “But I’ve always wanted a girl.”
‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Deavan Clegg Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Her 1st With Boyfriend Topher Park
90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg gave birth to baby No. 3, her first child with boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park. “Baby Park is healthy and doing well,” the TLC alum, 25, shared on Wednesday, November 2. “We are just enjoying our time with our new bundle of joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time.”
90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s Net Worth Is High! Find Out How Natalie Mordovtseva’s Man Makes Money
A hustler! 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva was smitten with Josh Weinstein when she met him on season 2 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. Josh, a successful businessman, had all the qualities Natalie was looking for in a man following her split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist — but how much is his net worth and how does he make money? Keep scrolling below to find out!
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Brandon Claims Olu Did ‘Disgusting Actions’ on the Beach
Brandon Jones just called out Olu Onajide on social media for his alleged "disgusting actions' on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8.
