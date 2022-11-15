The college football world mourned the sudden passing of three Virginia Cavaliers football players this week. The three players were tragically killed in a shooting earlier this week on the UVA campus. The team later opted to cancel their game this weekend. Tributes poured in from the college football world on Saturday. The ACC had Read more... The post Fallen Virginia players honored by college football world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO