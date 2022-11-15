Read full article on original website
Related
Fallen Virginia players honored by college football world
The college football world mourned the sudden passing of three Virginia Cavaliers football players this week. The three players were tragically killed in a shooting earlier this week on the UVA campus. The team later opted to cancel their game this weekend. Tributes poured in from the college football world on Saturday. The ACC had Read more... The post Fallen Virginia players honored by college football world appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Leg Day in Piedmont
Piedmont, AL – Hayes uses his legs to propel Piedmont back to state semifinals, Bulldogs face region rival for trip to Auburn CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS St. James 40, Thomasville 15 Mobile Christian 27, Pike County 7 Sylvania 27, Geraldine 7 Piedmont 27, Gordo 14 By Shannon Fagan Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes has had numerous big […]
Comments / 0