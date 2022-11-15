ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bake Off 2022 final as it happened: Syabira crowned champion

By Jacob Stolworthy and Tom Murray
 1 day ago

The Great British Bake Off tent is shutting its doors as another series of the Channel 4 show comes to a close.

On Tuesday (15 November), Syabira Yusoff, 32, was crowned champion of the show’s 13th season.

She beat out Sandro Farmhouse, 30, and Abdul Rehman Sharif, 29 to be named the winner by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith .

She now follows in the footsteps of previous champions, including Nadiya Hussain and John Whaite .

The final arrived after a tumultuous contest that saw fan favourite Janusz eliminated in the semi-final.

Tonight’s final saw the surviving three constructing a planetary showstopper.

See how the action from the GBBO final unfolded below

The Independent

