Garbage Fee Focus Of Roosevelt City Decision To Negotiate K&K Contract
The effects of inflation are far reaching and will soon result in an increase in utility costs for Roosevelt City residents and businesses. K&K Sanitation approached Roosevelt City this fall with a request to increase the fee for garbage collection services. In the request given to Roosevelt City, K&K Sanitation...
Ballard City And Roosevelt City Committed To Gun Range Project
While there have been some snags along the way, Roosevelt City and Ballard City are working together to see the proposed gun range project become a reality. During the November 1st Roosevelt City Council meeting, Mayor Bird updated the Council that Ballard City is on board with having a gun range in Ballard City limits and that they agreed to put funding toward the road and the shooting benches as well.
EvLABS CEO Interview Hits On Uintah School District Electric Bus Award
James Lawrence, President and CEO of evLABS in Vernal, visited the Newstalk KVEL studio on Wednesday morning and the recent announcement that electric buses will soon join the fleet of Uintah School District was discussed. It was announced in October that the EPA chose Uintah School District as one of only 2 school districts in the state to be selected for the EPA 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates program. According to the District’s announcement, their current fleet consists of 36 diesel buses and 27 propane buses. The nearly $4 million dollars in funds will help the district purchase 10 new electric school buses and build the infrastructure to charge the buses. In exchange for the EPA funding, the District must remove 10 diesel buses from its fleet. Lawrence emphasized that the letter from the Utah Petroleum Association really helped bring that all about. He also confirmed that evLABS absolutely will bid on the project. The school district and evLABS have met and discussed the possibility of working together and it was agreed that it would be nice for the school district to have the supplier and manufacturer right next door so that supporting the product would be very easy to do. To listen to the entire interview which covered a variety of topics concerning electric vehicles, visit BasinNow.com and select ‘Public Affairs’ under the ‘Community’ tab.
Duchesne Volunteer Fire Department Gives Early Heads Up About Fire Hydrants
Snow might not be sticking to the ground yet but that hasn’t stopped the Duchesne Volunteer Fire Department from reminding the public of proper snow removal around fire hydrants. As the snow falls and piles up please remember that any fire hydrants that are obstructed, hidden by bushes and fences, or covered with snow cannot be used by Fire personnel in an emergency.
evLabs CEO James Lawrence Interview
EvLabs CEO James Lawrence announces partnership with Box Truck Network. evLabs is a Vernal Utah based electric truck and bus builder which specializes in trucks between 19,500 GVW and 33,000 GVW. These electric trucks include delivery vans, and school/transit buses.
Lisa (Jacobsen) Hacking
Funeral services for Lisa Jacobsen Hacking, age 65, wife of Mitch Hacking, will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:00PM at the Uintah Conference Center. A viewing for family and friends will be held Sunday evening frim 6-8PM at the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home and Monday 1:00-1:50PM at the Uintah Conference Center.
evLABS Announces Partnership With ‘The Box Truck Network’
James Lawrence, President and CEO of evLABS in Vernal, visited the Newstalk KVEL studio on Wednesday morning with a significant announcement. evLABS has signed a 5-year exclusive agreement with The Box Truck Network to provide them with both new and repowered electric trucks which will include the Class 6 electric truck called the ‘CurrentT’ and an electric delivery van called the ‘Thunderbolt’.
Bud Young
Funeral services for Bert C “Bud” Young, age 89, of Tabiona will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Tabiona Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewings will be held at the church on Sunday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m.
