WALB 10

FDA focuses on bacterial illnesses caused by baby formula

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is working on a plan to fight bacterial illnesses caused by contaminated baby formula. The agency wants a bacterial infection called cronobacter added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of reportable diseases. That would require doctors to notify public...
WALB 10

New Alzheimer’s drug disappoints in trials

(CNN) – An experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has shown disappointing results in clinical trials, according to new information from the makers of the drug. Gantenerumab was a promising new drug, but clinical trials showed it failed to help people at high risk of memory loss from Alzheimer’s or those who were in the early stages of the disease.

