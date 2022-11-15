Read full article on original website
TEPP
4d ago
Where is the footage? That particular dollar tree has cameras everywhere. Where is the description of the robber? Lol probably an inside job
Reply
3
Related
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigating TD Bank Robbery in Bethesda; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the TD Bank in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Ave., in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com
Fourth Teen Arrested in Connection with Germantown Homicide
Per MCPD: A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the Friday, April 22, 2022, homicide of 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline on Gunners Branch Road in Germantown. During the course of the investigation, Major Crimes detectives discovered evidence connecting 17-year-old, Daylon Windell Miller of Germantown, to the April 22 homicide. Miller was arrested on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
3 women caught stealing in Columbia, suspect used pepper spray to flee, police say
HOWARD CO (WBFF) — Three women were caught in the act of stealing from two separate stores in Columbia and one of the suspects used pepper spray on employees in order for the group to flee the scene. On Thursday, at around 2:10 an employee at Nordstrom Rack on...
Police: Condo owner's death by suicide caused Gaithersburg explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The story below contains mention of death by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.
fox5dc.com
Ashburn daycare employee arrested, charged with abusing an infant
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - An employee at a daycare center in Ashburn was arrested and charged with child abuse after authorities found an infant nearly dead in her care. On Nov. 7, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Windwood Children's Center in the 43200 block of Hay Road for a report of an infant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police officer bitten, seriously hurt trying to arrest girl accused of shoplifting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a […]
mocoshow.com
One Body Recovered From Wreckage of Gaithersburg Condo Explosion; Police Investigating Incident as Criminal Act
Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire & Rescue held a media briefing on Thursday evening to give the latest update on the Quince Orchard Blvd condo explosion that occurred on Wednesday, November 16. Notes below:. Around 10am this morning, K9 alerted that they had detected human remains. The excavator...
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County police warn of 'Kidnapping Scam'
It's Financial Crime Week and in an effort to make sure people don't fall victim, Fairfax County police are warning residents about a kidnapping scam to be on the lookout for. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Fairfax with the details.
Double Hotel Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown: Police
Authorities say that a double homicide in a Maryland hotel - possibly a mother and young daughter, according to a report - is under investigation after two bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon. In Washington County, embers of the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the APM Inn and Suites on...
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
bethesdamagazine.com
Three suspects arrested and charged with Gaithersburg carjacking
Zyier Brown, 18, and Jayla Newman, 18, of Washington, D.C., and a 16-year-old suspect from Upper Marlboro have been arrested and charged with a Nov. 14 carjacking in Gaithersburg, according to police. Around 1:34 a.m. Monday, Montgomery County police detectives said the victim, an adult man, parked his blue 2015...
Mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown suffered gunshot wounds to head, per court docs
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Newly obtained court documents reveal more details about a shooting that killed a mother and her young daughter in a Hagerstown hotel room. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the APM Inn and Suites on Dual Highway late Wednesday afternoon when they found the bodies of 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton.
bethesdamagazine.com
DC man arrested, charged with White Oak armed carjacking and Silver Spring armed robbery
Keyren Chester Ross, 30, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery, Montgomery County Police announced Thursday. Third District officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the unit block of White Oak Vista Court, in White Oak at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 9, and reports of an armed robbery at a Popeyes in the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, at 9:23 p.m., police stated in a news release.
Montgomery County police are conducting homicide investigation after man found dead in wooded area
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police (MCP) have launched a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old man was founded dead in a wooded area in Silver Spring, Maryland. On Nov. 9, officers from the third district were called to the 9000 block of Piney Brach Road for a report of...
Police investigate man’s killing after body found in woods in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said an autopsy performed on the body of a man found in a wooded area showed that someone killed him. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police found Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, dead on Nov. 9. They received a call shortly before 6 p.m. that […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Officials: Gaithersburg man found in explosion rubble died by suicide
Local authorities have identified the body found among the rubble from an explosion and early Wednesday morning fire at a Gaithersburg condo complex. Police officials said investigators are handling the incident as a criminal investigation. Marcus Jones, the county’s police chief, told reporters during a news briefing Friday that the...
wfmynews2.com
Family of teen shot at a Maryland high school sues school district
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The family of a high school student shot inside his school bathroom in January is suing Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for alleged negligence. DeAndre Thomas, now 16, was shot in a bathroom stall at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville by his classmate Steven Alston on Jan. 21, while surrounded by a group of teenagers. He spent months recovering in the hospital, undergoing 10 surgeries, and only recently returned to school.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Dollar Tree Robbery in Germantown
Police are investigating after a man committed a strong-arm robbery at a Dollar Tree in Germantown. At approximately 8:31 p.m. on Nov. 9, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in the area of 18000 Mateny Road. Surveillance video footage revealed the suspect...
Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 3