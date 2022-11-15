ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

TEPP
4d ago

Where is the footage? That particular dollar tree has cameras everywhere. Where is the description of the robber? Lol probably an inside job

mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigating TD Bank Robbery in Bethesda; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the TD Bank in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Ave., in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Fourth Teen Arrested in Connection with Germantown Homicide

Per MCPD: A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the Friday, April 22, 2022, homicide of 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline on Gunners Branch Road in Germantown. During the course of the investigation, Major Crimes detectives discovered evidence connecting 17-year-old, Daylon Windell Miller of Germantown, to the April 22 homicide. Miller was arrested on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
GERMANTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

Ashburn daycare employee arrested, charged with abusing an infant

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - An employee at a daycare center in Ashburn was arrested and charged with child abuse after authorities found an infant nearly dead in her care. On Nov. 7, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Windwood Children's Center in the 43200 block of Hay Road for a report of an infant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County police warn of 'Kidnapping Scam'

It's Financial Crime Week and in an effort to make sure people don't fall victim, Fairfax County police are warning residents about a kidnapping scam to be on the lookout for. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Fairfax with the details.
mocoshow.com

One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Three suspects arrested and charged with Gaithersburg carjacking

Zyier Brown, 18, and Jayla Newman, 18, of Washington, D.C., and a 16-year-old suspect from Upper Marlboro have been arrested and charged with a Nov. 14 carjacking in Gaithersburg, according to police. Around 1:34 a.m. Monday, Montgomery County police detectives said the victim, an adult man, parked his blue 2015...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown suffered gunshot wounds to head, per court docs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Newly obtained court documents reveal more details about a shooting that killed a mother and her young daughter in a Hagerstown hotel room. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the APM Inn and Suites on Dual Highway late Wednesday afternoon when they found the bodies of 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

DC man arrested, charged with White Oak armed carjacking and Silver Spring armed robbery

Keyren Chester Ross, 30, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery, Montgomery County Police announced Thursday. Third District officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the unit block of White Oak Vista Court, in White Oak at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 9, and reports of an armed robbery at a Popeyes in the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, at 9:23 p.m., police stated in a news release.
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Officials: Gaithersburg man found in explosion rubble died by suicide

Local authorities have identified the body found among the rubble from an explosion and early Wednesday morning fire at a Gaithersburg condo complex. Police officials said investigators are handling the incident as a criminal investigation. Marcus Jones, the county’s police chief, told reporters during a news briefing Friday that the...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmynews2.com

Family of teen shot at a Maryland high school sues school district

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The family of a high school student shot inside his school bathroom in January is suing Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for alleged negligence. DeAndre Thomas, now 16, was shot in a bathroom stall at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville by his classmate Steven Alston on Jan. 21, while surrounded by a group of teenagers. He spent months recovering in the hospital, undergoing 10 surgeries, and only recently returned to school.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigating Dollar Tree Robbery in Germantown

Police are investigating after a man committed a strong-arm robbery at a Dollar Tree in Germantown. At approximately 8:31 p.m. on Nov. 9, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in the area of 18000 Mateny Road. Surveillance video footage revealed the suspect...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD

