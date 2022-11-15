Read full article on original website
Related
USA men's basketball loses No. 1 FIBA ranking, Spain overtakes top spot
In FIBA's latest rankings update, Spain moved into the top spot, while the U.S. fell to second place for the first time in over a decade.
TUCKER CARLSON: This lie could get millions of Americans killed
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to false reports Russian missiles hit Poland and gives his take on the FTX meltdown on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Australia retain Rugby League World Cup after holding off spirited Samoa
Australia retained the Rugby League World Cup with a 30-10 win over Samoa in the Old Trafford final
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Border agents find $2M in cocaine, dead man near capsized boat in Puerto Rico
Border agents discovered 198 pounds of cocaine and a dead person near a capsized boat in Puerto Rico.
Arizona police make 'largest drug bust' in department's history, seize more than 700k fentanyl pills
Arizona police arrested four men in two different drug busts, confiscating over 700,000 fentanyl pills along with other drugs and cash, police said.
Georgia woman defrauds Kroger for hundreds using fake Coinstar receipt, police say
Georgia police are requesting the public's help in finding the woman who allegedly stole over $300 from the Coinstar kiosk using a fraudulent receipt.
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
Todd, Julie Chrisley should face between 10 to 22 years in prison for financial crimes conviction: prosecutors
Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years behind bars after being convicted of federal financial crimes, according to sentencing guidelines. The couple has a hearing Monday.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted has $100K bond posted by convicted drug dealer
Kenneth Twyman is Wisconsin's Most Wanted and could be released from jail after a convicted drug dealer posted his bail of more than $100,000.
Mississippi man arrested after allegedly stealing plane, threat to crash into Walmart dies in federal custody
A Mississippi man who allegedly stole a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart died in federal custody on Monday afternoon, according to officials.
Liam Hemsworth makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks at 'Poker Face' premiere
Liam Hemsworth walked the red carpet of his new movie "Poker Face" with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks by his side, marking their first public appearance as a couple.
Texas parents charged for killing adopted 7-year-old son, stuffing body in washing machine: 'Sick of this boy'
Two Texas parents allegedly killed their 7-year-old adopted son after sending text messages to each other threatening to kill him and saying they were 'sick' of him.
Missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery's stepmother pleads guilty, agrees to cooperate
Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, has pleaded guilty to unrelated charges and will cooperate with prosecutors who have charged her husband with murder.
University of Idaho victim's father says Xana Kernodle had 'bruises,' put up a fight against killer
University of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle's father said the 20-year-old had 'bruises' and was 'torn by the knife' while putting up an apparent fight with her attacker.
University of Idaho murders could have been committed by more than one perpetrator: Dr. Michael Baden
Forensic pathologist and Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden breaks down police protocol for investigations in cases like the Idaho student murders.
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Pence sharing Christian faith, imagines Jesus saying ‘I want no part of this!’
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel derided as absurd Tuesday the idea that Mike Pence, a devout Christian, would try to share his faith with Donald Trump, imagining Jesus Christ as saying, "Don’t tell him to turn to me. I want no part of this!" On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the...
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Fox News
865K+
Followers
5K+
Post
685M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0