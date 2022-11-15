ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

FDA gives OK to lab-grown chicken

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is giving lab-grown chicken the green light. California-based Upside Foods will be able to start selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the Department of Agriculture. The FDA said it had evaluated the information submitted by Upside Foods and deemed...
KTRE

Adderall shortage could last 30-60 more days, FDA says

(CNN) - Adderall users can expect to see challenges in getting their prescriptions filled for a while longer. The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days. There has been a surging demand for the drug as well as intermittent manufacturing delays...

Comments / 0

Community Policy