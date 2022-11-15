Read full article on original website
Related
Hey, new parents – go ahead and ‘spoil’ that baby!
When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won’t the baby cry more? Isn’t that spoiling the baby?
KTRE
FDA gives OK to lab-grown chicken
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is giving lab-grown chicken the green light. California-based Upside Foods will be able to start selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the Department of Agriculture. The FDA said it had evaluated the information submitted by Upside Foods and deemed...
KTRE
Adderall shortage could last 30-60 more days, FDA says
(CNN) - Adderall users can expect to see challenges in getting their prescriptions filled for a while longer. The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days. There has been a surging demand for the drug as well as intermittent manufacturing delays...
Comments / 0