KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to Hold Holiday Food Drive
It's that time of year to start thinking of those less fortunate. Thankfully in our community, there are several options in place to do what you can to help those in need. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will be holding a food drive to help those that may otherwise go hungry during this season of giving and caring.
KTBS
Georgia man killed in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- A two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Mansfield claimed the life of a Georgia man. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Oxford Road near Kyle Porter Road. State police said Damien Milligan, 42, of McDonough, Ga., was traveling south on Oxford Road in his 2019 Ram pickup when he went off the road and hit the trailer of a parked 2010 Mack truck. Milligan's truck caught on fire after impact.
KTBS
Our latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner celebrates a special birthday
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Our second-to-last KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner from Carthage, Texas celebrated his birthday in the best way this Wednesday as he got the opportunity to run down the toy aisles at Walmart on Airline Drive. Dakeenlyn Delaney, 12, is a 6th grader at Carthage Intermediate Center...
ktalnews.com
Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
KTBS
Test scores improve for Louisiana public schools; DeSoto on top in northwest La.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana school performance appears to be getting back on track. Test scores overall for districts in the state are back to pre-pandemic levels. The score for the state is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last year, that's considered a low "B" rating, according to information released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education.
Friends, family gather for Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell funeral
Friends, family, and the local law enforcement community are gathering Friday morning for the memorial service of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.
KSLA
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
KTBS
Bossier deputies respond to active shooter hoax at Benton High School
BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating an active shooter hoax at Benton High School just before noon Wednesday. Dispatchers received a call about a man dressed in all black at the school with a long gun. Deputies quickly responded to the school and found no evidence of...
KTBS
Claiborne Magnet principal promises to let students pie her in the face
SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Caddo Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores. Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to...
KTBS
Chuck Jones’s 4th Annual NWLA Food Bank Thanksgiving Benefit Concert
BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you're looking for something meaningful and fun to do this weekend, look no more. Head out and help us help Chuck Jones on his mission to give everyone a bountiful Thanksgiving!. His Thanksgiving Benefit Concert is Saturday, Nov. 19 form 7 p.m. until 11 p.m....
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
This might make you mad. But we have to ask what is Bossier doing that Shreveport is not doing. Check out the lights on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier. And now take a look at the lack of lighting on the Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport. Why can't...
KSLA
Coroner names man struck, killed in motel parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man that was struck and killed in the early morning on Friday, Nov. 11. Officals say Markeil G. Tyson was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in a motel parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: Haughton High School
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed to Haughton High School Friday morning for the Spirit of the Game. Be sure and join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights Show.
KTBS
Bossier Elementary principal celebrates moving school up two letter grades
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Norcha Lacy is the Bossier Parish Schools Principal of the Year, but on Wednesday even bigger news she and her team have moved Bossier Elementary School up two letter grades from "F" to "C." She says even the pandemic helped make this accomplishment possible. "We were...
KTBS
Local group honors those who give back to community
SHREVEPORT, La. - The North Louisiana chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has recognized inviduals and groups who raise funds for the community and are always giving back. Those honored included Linda Hutson for Outstanding Fundraising, Kamesha West for Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer, and Margaret Shehee as the 2022 Outstanding...
KLTV
Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
