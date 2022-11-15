ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Georgia man killed in DeSoto Parish crash

MANSFIELD, La. -- A two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Mansfield claimed the life of a Georgia man. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Oxford Road near Kyle Porter Road. State police said Damien Milligan, 42, of McDonough, Ga., was traveling south on Oxford Road in his 2019 Ram pickup when he went off the road and hit the trailer of a parked 2010 Mack truck. Milligan's truck caught on fire after impact.
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

Our latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner celebrates a special birthday

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Our second-to-last KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner from Carthage, Texas celebrated his birthday in the best way this Wednesday as he got the opportunity to run down the toy aisles at Walmart on Airline Drive. Dakeenlyn Delaney, 12, is a 6th grader at Carthage Intermediate Center...
CARTHAGE, TX
ktalnews.com

Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Test scores improve for Louisiana public schools; DeSoto on top in northwest La.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana school performance appears to be getting back on track. Test scores overall for districts in the state are back to pre-pandemic levels. The score for the state is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last year, that's considered a low "B" rating, according to information released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns

There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier deputies respond to active shooter hoax at Benton High School

BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating an active shooter hoax at Benton High School just before noon Wednesday. Dispatchers received a call about a man dressed in all black at the school with a long gun. Deputies quickly responded to the school and found no evidence of...
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Claiborne Magnet principal promises to let students pie her in the face

SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Caddo Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores. Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Coroner names man struck, killed in motel parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man that was struck and killed in the early morning on Friday, Nov. 11. Officals say Markeil G. Tyson was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in a motel parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Spirit of the Game: Haughton High School

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed to Haughton High School Friday morning for the Spirit of the Game. Be sure and join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights Show.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Local group honors those who give back to community

SHREVEPORT, La. - The North Louisiana chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has recognized inviduals and groups who raise funds for the community and are always giving back. Those honored included Linda Hutson for Outstanding Fundraising, Kamesha West for Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer, and Margaret Shehee as the 2022 Outstanding...
MANSFIELD, LA
KLTV

Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
CADDO PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy