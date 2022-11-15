‘Raunchy country comic’ coming to West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A “raunchy country comic” is coming to downtown Clarksburg in January, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced in a press release Tuesday.

Rodney Carrington, described as a blue-collar multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer, will perform at the venue on Friday, January 20, 2023, according to the release.

“Rodney Carrington’s show is definitely for mature audiences only,” Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason Young said. “But if you are up for a little blue in your comedy, you are in for a great night.”

Carrington has recorded eight major record label comedy albums, with his latest being “Get Em Out”, released in 2019 and climbing to number one on iTunes. His album “Here Comes the Truth”, released in 2017, climbed to number three on the comedy charts and ended up spawning a Netflix special, according to the release.

Tickets will go on sale for Friends of the Robinson Grand members on Tuesday, Nov. 15 starting at $49.50, and then sales will open to the general public on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., the release said. They will be for sale online or by phone at 855-773-6283.

