Arsenal v Manchester United: Women’s Super League – live
Can Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the Women’s Super League season against third-placed Manchester United? Barry Glendenning has the latest
Pep Guardiola: Brazil FA reveal conversations with Man City manager
The Brazil FA have confirmed they have spoken with Pep Guardiola.
Luis Campos sets 'potential' goal for Kylian Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain advisor Luis Campos has challenged Kylian Mbappe to play beyond '40 or 50% of his potential' ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he 'would be happy' to see Arsenal win Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he would be happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League.
Barcelona & Real Madrid handed transfer boost by in-form La Liga defender
Girona defender Arnau Martinez has admitted that he would like to play for a big team one day, name-dropping Real Madrid and Barcelona as potential destinations,
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
Anthony Elanga reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of Man Utd youngsters
Anthony Elanga understands why Cristiano Ronaldo has been critical of his younger team-mates.
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Wayne Rooney responds to 'strange' Cristiano Ronaldo comments in Piers Morgan interview
Wayne Rooney has spoken publicly for the first time after being called out by Cristiano Ronaldo during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Rooney recently urged former teammate Ronaldo to 'get his head down' in order to remain an 'asset' to Manchester United down the final stretch of his playing career.
Olivier Giroud reveals how France will cope at World Cup without Paul Pogba
Olivir Giroud isn't worried that France will lack leadership at the World Cup without a senior figure like Paul Pogba.
Cristiano Ronaldo discusses his relationship with 'magic' Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo has praised Lionel Messi for his footballing abilities as well as how he conducts himself off the pitch.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he turned down Saudi Arabia offer
Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he rejected a lucrative offer to leave Man Utd in the summer.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool want Mount; Arsenal eye Rabiot
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mason Mount, Cristiano Ronaldo, Adrien Rabiot, Jude Bellingham and more.
World Cup 2014: Germany's unforgettable 7-1 win over Brazil
World Cup 2014: Germany's unforgettable 7-1 win over Brazil.
Aaron Ramsdale explains how Euro 2020 penalty miss made Bukayo Saka a better player
Aaron Ramsdale backs Bukayo Saka to take another England penalty at the 2022 World Cup.
World Cup 2010: Frank Lampard's ghost goal and the thrashing by Germany
Revisiting the moment England and Frank Lampard were robbed at the 2010 World Cup against Germany - a game they ended up losing 4-1.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans' Player of the Month - October
Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins has won the PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans' Player of the Month award for October.
World Cup 2022 fantasy football: Best goalkeepers to pick
A look at the best goalkeepers to select for your fantasy 2022 World Cup team
Vancouver Whitecaps sign forward Simon Becher from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate
The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed forward Simon Becher from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Whitecaps 2.
Atlanta United star Thiago Almada joins Argentina World Cup squad as injury replacement
It's official: Thiago Almada is going to the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. The Atlanta United playmaker was initially left out of Lionel Scaloni's final 26-man squad, despite having recently broken into the setup to earn his first senior cap in a friendly against Honduras in September. However, Almada was...
