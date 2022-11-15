New England Patriots Host Wheelchair Football Clinic

The New England Patriots Foundation hosted what they called a "Wheelchair Football Clinic" over the weekend.

All of the players had some form of a disability.

The 35 athletes across New England learned the fundamentals of wheelchair football.

For many, it was a lifelong dream of getting and the field and playing the game.

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills helped run the game as well.

"I'm so impressed." Mills said. "It's so inspiring to know that a single football can connect so many people together."

The event was all part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative.