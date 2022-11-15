ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

fox17.com

Gang Affiliation suspects arrested in Putnam County drug investigation

PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Three individuals with prior arrest records have been arrested on drug charges in Putnam County. Police report that some of the suspects arrested have Criminal Felony Records and some have Gang Affiliation. During the search warrant, police seized illegal narcotics including the following:. Fentanyl. Heroine.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Couple from Tennessee Arrested and Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart

A couple from Tennessee are now facing charges after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Monticello Walmart Wednesday. Monticello Police were called after Walmart security witnessed the suspects take a shopping cart of items outside without paying. The couple, 29 year old Caleb Reagan and 20 year old Paige Flowers, fled the Walmart in their vehicle.
MONTICELLO, KY
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE

Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
CROSSVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN FOUND UNRESPONSIVE FROM “LIQUID HEROIN” ARRESTED FOR DUI AND POSSESSION OF GLOCK

City units were dispatched to a man slumped over in a car parked on the side of Miller Avenue. As an officer arrived in the area, dispatch advised that the man was unresponsive. The complainant was an off duty EMS employee. The officer arrived at 12:14 p.m. where the complainant was requesting Narcan for the man inside the vehicle. The officer was advised that the man had already been given a 4mg dosage of Narcan. The man had slow respirations, pinpoint pupils, and was still slumped over and not responding. A second dose of 4 mg of Narcan was administered to the man immediately. The officer also sternum rubbed the man’s chest several times. He became more alert for several seconds and then closed his eyes again. The man then slowly regained alertness and his respirations became more normal after the second dose of Narcan had time to counteract the drug overdose. Emergency personnel arrived on scene where he was then removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher by EMS. When asked by EMS staff what he had taken he replied “Liquid Heroin“.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting

A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison. Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station …. A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired...
NASHVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Scott County teen fatally injured in accident

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
campussafetymagazine.com

Tenn. SRO Busts Produce Delivery Driver with Drugs, Loaded Gun at School

SEWANEE, Tenn. — A delivery truck driver who had drugs and a loaded gun on the same vehicle he was using to deliver produce to several Tennessee schools was busted by a school resource officer (SRO). SRO Josh Alexander was welcoming students at Sewanee Elementary School Thursday morning when...
SEWANEE, TN
whopam.com

Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody

The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
LEBANON, TN

