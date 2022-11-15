Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Gang Affiliation suspects arrested in Putnam County drug investigation
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Three individuals with prior arrest records have been arrested on drug charges in Putnam County. Police report that some of the suspects arrested have Criminal Felony Records and some have Gang Affiliation. During the search warrant, police seized illegal narcotics including the following:. Fentanyl. Heroine.
q95fm.net
Couple from Tennessee Arrested and Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart
A couple from Tennessee are now facing charges after law enforcement responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Monticello Walmart Wednesday. Monticello Police were called after Walmart security witnessed the suspects take a shopping cart of items outside without paying. The couple, 29 year old Caleb Reagan and 20 year old Paige Flowers, fled the Walmart in their vehicle.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE
Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The flames, smoke, and chaos that filled the street can be remembered by many who live and work near the building.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN FOUND UNRESPONSIVE FROM “LIQUID HEROIN” ARRESTED FOR DUI AND POSSESSION OF GLOCK
City units were dispatched to a man slumped over in a car parked on the side of Miller Avenue. As an officer arrived in the area, dispatch advised that the man was unresponsive. The complainant was an off duty EMS employee. The officer arrived at 12:14 p.m. where the complainant was requesting Narcan for the man inside the vehicle. The officer was advised that the man had already been given a 4mg dosage of Narcan. The man had slow respirations, pinpoint pupils, and was still slumped over and not responding. A second dose of 4 mg of Narcan was administered to the man immediately. The officer also sternum rubbed the man’s chest several times. He became more alert for several seconds and then closed his eyes again. The man then slowly regained alertness and his respirations became more normal after the second dose of Narcan had time to counteract the drug overdose. Emergency personnel arrived on scene where he was then removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher by EMS. When asked by EMS staff what he had taken he replied “Liquid Heroin“.
Raleigh News & Observer
Gunfire erupts at a construction site, Tennessee cops say. Worker charged with murder
A worker died after gunfire rang out at a Tennessee construction site, officials said. Now, the 42-year-old’s co-worker is facing a murder charge, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez was shot and killed while working on a building on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Officials said “a...
clarksvillenow.com
15-year-old charged in shooting taken to Murfreesboro, Chief says need for juvenile center is overdue
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 15-year-old juvenile that was detained after the shooting on Pine Mountain Road has now been charged. According to CPD Spokesperson Scott Beaubien, a juvenile petition for homicide was taken out and a transport order was signed this morning by the juvenile courts. Due...
WKRN
Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting
A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison. Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station …. A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired...
Titans Offensive Coordinator arrested in Williamson Co. on DUI, speeding charges
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Williamson County on DUI and speeding charges.
wgnsradio.com
31-Year-old Mother Fails to Pick-Up Daughter After School - Mother's Whereabouts are Unknown and Family has Reported Her as Missing
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) When a 31-year-old woman failed to arrive at her daughter’s school to pick her up after class on Friday, her family became worried and phoned the Murfreesboro Police Department for help. Now, Eleni Kassa has officially been listed as a missing person. The young mother was last...
indherald.com
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
campussafetymagazine.com
Tenn. SRO Busts Produce Delivery Driver with Drugs, Loaded Gun at School
SEWANEE, Tenn. — A delivery truck driver who had drugs and a loaded gun on the same vehicle he was using to deliver produce to several Tennessee schools was busted by a school resource officer (SRO). SRO Josh Alexander was welcoming students at Sewanee Elementary School Thursday morning when...
Police: Man wanted after allegedly lying about driving stolen car involved in deadly crash
Metro police are searching for a convicted felon wanted on vehicular homicide and gun charges stemming from a deadly crash that happened Sunday, Oct. 16.
whopam.com
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
WSMV
Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
Tennessee Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old Cookeville murder case
Greg Lance was convicted of a double homicide in 1999, and much of the evidence used against him was circumstantial. The Tennessee Innocence Project believes physical DNA evidence could help prove his innocence.
Michael Mosley requesting new trial four months after being sentenced to life
Michael Mosley’s attorneys are requesting a new trial four months after he was sentenced to life in prison for the deadly 2019 Midtown stabbings.
Sumner County courthouse fire officially ruled arson
Several months after the new Sumner County courthouse went up in flames, officials have made progress in their investigation.
Father of murdered Tennessee nurse lunges at suspects in court
The two men accused in the death of Saint Thomas nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, were in the courtroom for less than ten seconds when her father attempted to charge at them when seeing them.
