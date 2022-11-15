Read full article on original website
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Jason Young
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Young from the Robinson Grand joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about tickets going on sale for comedian Rodney Carrington’s tour that will be in Clarksburg in January and other upcoming events. You can watch the full interview above and watch First...
New music studio opens in Preston County
West Virginia Found Soundry in Masontown aims to be a place where children can get interested in music.
WDTV
Jamey Lynn Corbin
Jamey Lynn Corbin, age 47 of Fairmont, WV was tragically taken on November 15, 2022. Born in 1975 on the 7th of July to his loving parents, Randall and Karen Corbin of Fairmont. Jamey’s heart was so big that it encompassed those in his presence. His greatest joy was in giving and helping others. He thought nothing of going without to give to someone else. At the time of his passing, he was employed at Medbridge Medical as a Revenue Cycle Specialist where his coworkers called him a generous kind soul but also a “work horse”. He took his work seriously and his friendships even more so. He was a 1993 graduate of North Marion Highschool. His passing has been devasting to those he left behind. However, his light and love will live on. He leaves behind a brother, Randy Corbin (Sarra) of Teverbaugh, WV, sister Lisa Coleman (Steve Miller) of Fairmont, WV, neices: Savannah and Kayla Corbin, nephews: Chance and Tanner Coleman and Corey and Cole Corbin. Great nephews: Austin and Blake Corbin. He leaves behind aunts: Kathie Salisbury and Betty Corbin, uncles: Danny Holbert (Althea), Walter “Butch” Holbert (Carol) and beloved dog Bently and many cousins and friends. As our hearts break, we know it’s not good-bye forever, it is just till we meet again. In keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be handling his arrangements. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
WDTV
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, will be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She has appeared on several other shows, including The...
WDTV
Glenville State set to host tree lighting, holiday concert
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is set to host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. in the Robert F. Kidd Library. The event will include a hot cocoa bar and music. Festivities will continue at 7:00 p.m. when...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Tea Stains
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of tea stains. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Preston County Youth Center holds free family Thanksgiving dinner
MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Families in the area went to the Preston County Youth Center for a free Thanksgiving dinner. Director of the center, Kristy Martin, said that it was important to bring people together for the holiday. “We just want families to come together. There are a lot of...
connect-bridgeport.com
Clarksburg Native Emily Shaffer Appearing Tonight on CBS's Blue Blood; Episode Set to Air at 10 p.m.
WDTV is reporting that tonight, on November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She had appeared on several other shows, including The...
WDTV
Levi Jennings Calkins
Levi Jennings Calkins, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away at his residence, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, with his adoring wife by his side, Mr. Calkins was born on January 8, 1938, in Newberry, Michigan, a son of the late Ernie and Lalah Whalen Calkins. He is survived by his wife Lois Williams Calkins, whom he wed on July 14, 1956. She resides at their home and will sadly miss her love and best friend. He is also survived by his brother, Herman Calkins of MI; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Gary Lee Calkins; brothers, Ernie, George, Birney and Gerald Calkins; sisters, Loretta Calkins, Maxine Smith, Mary Lou Jacko, Marjorie Archey, Clara Jacko and Helen Sevarns. Levi was a retired Navy Veteran. He also worked on the janitorial staff for Harrison County Schools. His enjoyment came from working in his garden, hunting and fishing. He and his wife were avid collectors of model cars, angels, and various collectables. He found joy in buying gifts for his wife. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Calkins will be cremated. A graveside inurnment will be held at a later date in the Brick Church Cemetery in Lost Creek, WV, where full military honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www. Amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: American Legion Post 31
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Robin Shingleton with the American Legion in Shinnston joined First at 4. She talked about what...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Coni & Franc
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Coni & Franc in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
WDTV
Billie Anne Cork Clevenger
On the evening of November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Billie Anne Cork Clevenger danced through the gates of heaven and into the arms of her lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Billie was born on May 11, 1934 to Fred and Pauline Cork in a little house on Davisson Run in Clarksburg and lived in that area much of her life. She will return there to rest in Boring Cemetery, finishing her journey within sight of where it began. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Ronald Cork, who wait for her there. She leaves behind her three heartbroken children, Leslie Moran Bond and her husband, Bryan, Lori Moran Smith and her boyfriend, Berry Mobley, and Bryan Todd Moran and his wife, Shari, as well as grandchildren Lyndis Caldwell and husband Dakota, Billy Joe Smith, Skylar Smith, Christopher Todd, Alec Moran, and Kameron Moran, her much-adored great-granddaughter, Sophie White, and legions of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband, Ron Clevenger, who took wonderful care of her as she declined, and her stepsons, Morgan Clevenger and Duane Clevenger, and their children. Billie is also survived by her remaining first cousins, to whom she remained close – Sonnie Brown, Sherry Daetwyler, Kevin Whigham and Karen “Joey” Patton – and her nephews R.D. and Brad Cork. “Mama” viewed life as a big adventure – in good times and in not-so-good times. She was perpetually cheerful, resilient, and a stubborn mule. She was also fun and silly, with a quick wit and sense of humor. She was a favorite aunt and cousin to many. In a world of givers and takers, Mom was a giver. She gave away her last dollar multiple times during her life to people she thought needed it more than she did. She was a wonderful cook and loved to feed people, friends and strangers alike. She would give anybody a ride anywhere, likely scaring them a bit in the process. A talented writer, she put her skills to use in workplace publications, newspaper articles and other outlets. She often crafted special poems in celebration of life events of people close to her, and in worship of her Jesus. She loved pretty clothes, sparkly costume jewelry, long fingernails, big hair, fuchsia lipstick, and Nina Ricci cologne. Billie Anne graduated from WI High School in 1952. Throughout her life, she enjoyed working at Monongahela Power, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Finn Construction and Seco Electronics, eventually retiring from United Hospital Center. For many years she was active with the congregation of her church, Christian Assembly. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 am with Reverend Fred Aves officiating. Interment will be in the Boring Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Mr. Guy Thomas Luciano
Mr. Guy Thomas Luciano, 101 years of age passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria Ventura Luciano. He was born on December 28, 1920 in Berryburg, WV. He attended Victory High School and graduated in 1939. Guy served in the United States Army for three years during World War II. His tour of duty took him to the South Pacific Islands, namely New Caledonia. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he began his working career at Forco/Roland Glass. In 1983, he retired with 45 years of service as a Hot End Superintendent. On June 19, 1948, he married Flora Filippine. The wedding took place at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clarksburg, WV. Together they had three children; Marilyn (Ken) Hibbard of Newport, MI, Melinda (Dr. Michael) Hazey II of Bridgeport, WV and Vincent (deceased).
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Nov. 17
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses estate planning. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Joseph “Jay” Ernest Buda
Joseph “Jay” Ernest Buda, 65, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born December 29, 1956, a son of Joseph Anthony Buda, Jr. and Emily Irene Buda. Jay worked for several years at Hendershot Heating and Cooling as an HVAC Installer and as an Instructor of Industrial Arts at and HVAC Technician. Jay was a member of the NRA and The Faith and Freedom Coalition. HE was an avid fisherman, gardener, and Mountaineer Fan!
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
4th annual Food For All Summit returns to Buckhannon
The Food For All Summit brings in people from all over the state of West Virginia to talk about food security issues and proposed policy changes for 2023.
WDTV
Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
connect-bridgeport.com
Several Local Young Ladies, including City Resident, Part of 2023 West Virginia Miss Amazing State Reps
West Virginia Miss Amazing is pleased to announce its 2023 State Representatives:. West Virginia Miss Amazing Preteen Co-Queens – Alanna Turner from Clarksburg and Elenore Johnson (not pictured) from Bridgeport. West Virginia Miss Amazing Jr. Teen – Sadie Paul from Hurricane. West Virginia Miss Amazing Teen – Raegan...
