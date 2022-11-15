Read full article on original website
Related
Jimbo Fisher's Top Postseason Priority? Keeping Texas A&M Together
Texas A&M could be demolished by the transfer portal this offseason following a sub-.500 season.
A&M WR Jalen Preston talks about what he wants to do to LSU
The end to Texas A&M's 2022 season is just over a week away because the Aggies are not going to a bowl game given their sub .500 record. On the surface, A&M can only play the role of spoiler in their regular season against SEC West champion LSU. The Tigers are attempting to win their final two contests prior to the Southeastern Conference title game in order to maintain some hope of sneaking into the College Football Playoff with a win over SEC East winner Georgia.
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
Closed Macy's in College Station in talks to become Texas A&M Esports facility
"You are the reason we have made this dream a reality," Texas A&M Esports said via Twitter. "Thank you for loving video games as much as we do."
franchising.com
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
KBTX.com
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
fox7austin.com
'The 13th Man' film tells the story of the A&M bonfire collapse
23 years ago today, on Nov. 18, 1999, the unthinkable happened -- the annual Aggie bonfire at Texas A&M University collapsed during its construction killing 12 people and injuring 27. Filmmaker Charlie Minn joins us to talk about his documentary 'The 13th Man.'
College Station men charged with theft of $1K of alcohol from H-E-B
The duo said they stole the alcohol for parties.
KBTX.com
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
KBTX.com
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
Suspects arrested in relation to 'suspicious deaths' in Bryan: Police
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to "suspicious deaths" reported in September, Bryan police said.
KWTX
Falls County could lose ambulance service
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The clock is ticking in Falls County. As it stands, after Dec. 31, the county will no longer have ambulance services. “In seven weeks, we will have no ambulance,” said Candace Grams with the Reagan Volunteer Fire Department. “We, as first-responders, cannot transport anybody on our volunteer fire trucks, we are limited to what we can do but sit there and watch them.”
Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
wtaw.com
Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate
The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Manager Rejects Contract Proposal From The President Of The Firefighters Union
Bryan city manager Kean Register has rejected a contract proposal from the president of the firefighters union. WTAW News has e-mailed president Daniel Buford if another contract proposal will be sent to city officials. Documents obtained through an open records request shows Kean Register is opposed to several new demands...
Check Out This Texas Sized Christmas Experience! Santa’s Wonderland Is A Sight To See
Everyone is always looking for something new and exciting to take their families to each holiday season. Located between Austin and Houston in College Station you will find Santa's Wonderland. <a href="https://www.santas-wonderland.com/">Santa's Wonderland</a> opens November 12th and will remain through December 30th. There is something for the entire family at Santa's Wonderland.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0