Teacher placed on leave after telling students white is the 'superior race'

A white teacher has been placed on leave after telling a class of children that he believes white people are the superior race.

The incident occurred at Bohls Middle School in Pflugerville, Texas and was captured in a video that quickly went viral across social media.

In the clip, a white teacher could be seen addressing a diverse classroom of children, telling them that he is “ethnocentric” and continuing to explain that he believes his own race “is the superior one”.

His comments were met with visible and audible shock from the students in the classroom.

The teacher then continued, arguing, “I think everybody thinks that, they’re just not honest about it” before adding, “I think everybody’s a racist.”

The students pushed the teacher to confirm that he is a racist, which the teacher did.

One of the black students in the classroom could be heard saying he has no respect left for the teacher, to which the teacher told him he should “have more respect” for him because he was being honest.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user who claimed to have been one of the students in the room.

They captioned the video: “I have always been raised to respect my elders my parents don’t play about that at all! This still won’t change me I’m still going to be the same it’s just crazy this happened at my school to me and my friends.

"I'm glad my parents stay on me and taught me how to move in situations like this."





According to the Texas News organisation KVUE , the teacher has since been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.

They report that as of Monday 14 November, the teacher was “no longer employed” at Bohls Middle School.

In a statement, Pflugerville Independent School District Superintendent, Douglas Killian, told KVUE: “This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate.

Killian continued: “The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in PfISD schools.”

