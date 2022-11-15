Read full article on original website
When Texas A&M hired Jimbo Fisher in December 2017, there was a structure in place from the top down; the Board of Regents who brought on president Michael Young and Young, who brought on Scott Woodward as athletic director. In turn, Woodward brought in Fisher with the help of the remainder of the A&M hierarchy.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his team have had a trying season as they move into their final two contests of 2022 against UMass and LSU. The Aggies started the year as the sixth ranked team in the nation but currently sit at 3-7 overall with a six game losing streak (the longest that the program has had since 1972). The team has incurred a wave of injuries as well as off the field issues but part of the drama extended onto the field last weekend against Auburn when starting slot Moose Muhammad III (30 receptions for 441 yards so far in 2022) was observed to be dressed out but not participating.
Texas A&M five star freshman quarterback Conner Weigman had a quality start to his career in Aggieland even though it was born out of difficult circumstances. Weigman came in off of the bench for an injured Haynes King at South Carolina and despite facing 80,000 fans who kept the volume dialed up to an 11 as well as a defense dialed into the fact that the Aggies' couldn't run the ball and were playing from behind , Weigman held his own. He couldn't make up a two score deficit late in the game but he did drive them down to a field goal and was throwing for the end zone on the final play of the contest to win it.
On the latest edition of the GigEm247 podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni react to Texas A&M’s latest 13-10 loss to Auburn that dropped the Aggies to 3-7. With the latest loss, A&M will not be bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 and are in the midst of their longest losing streak since 1972.
The high school football playoffs are in full swing in the state of Texas. Texas A&M currently has 14 commitments in the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025 combined, and many will still see their teams in action Friday and Saturday. Here is where to check out the Aggie commits as well as streaming links for the games.
