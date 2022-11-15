Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Buckeyes face Indiana, Maryland in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Kazy and Rex from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Kazy and Rex from Colony Cats and Dogs!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families soon. This old man is around 10 years old and was left in the surrender cage at the animal shelter. Rex was flea infested and taken immediately to the veterinarian's office where workers didn't think he would survive.
Clintonville Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits ready to start serving dinner
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Tee Jaye’s is open for dinner again in Clintonville. The historic Columbus restaurant brand opened Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits at 4560 N. High St. in the spring. That location, which replaces the one it operated for nearly 30 years a few blocks up the street, has been open […]
myfox28columbus.com
Community members donate more than 20,000 pounds of food to Franklin Co. Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just one week ago, the shelves at the Franklin County Dog Shelter's Community Pet Food Pantry were empty. The shelter put out a call for help and the community stepped up in a big way. The once-empty food pantry now has more than 20,000 pounds...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
myfox28columbus.com
'Snoop Doggie Dogs': Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a pet line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs." While the line only mentions dogs, it also includes items designed to fit cats. "Now, your pet can officially be royalty with a collection of apparel, accessories, and toys designed by Snoop himself,"...
myfox28columbus.com
Holiday festivities kick off this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for something festive to do with your family, ABC 6/FOX 28 has you covered! All the fun starts Friday. The Columbus Commons Festival Lighting kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with free hot chocolate, free carousel rides, and more. Beginning Saturday, Dec....
myfox28columbus.com
Ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park in Dublin opening Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After bagging your Black Friday deals, you can cap the day off on the ice at Dublin's Crossing Park. The city announced the ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park will open for the season at 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The 3,2000-square-foot rink is located...
myfox28columbus.com
Healthy alternatives to consider over the holidays with a pumpkin parfait
Ahead of the holidays, Mount Carmel’s Healthy Living Center team joins Good Day Columbus to discuss ways to add healthy alternatives to your family Thanksgiving feast including Butternut Squash Soup and Pumpkin Parfaits! These recipes are delicious and will certainly help families stay on track with their health this holiday season.
myfox28columbus.com
Nationwide Children's lighting up the lawn for patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new Nationwide Children's Hospital tradition kicks off Wednesday night. 'Light up the Lawn, Light up a Life' is a light-up butterfly display on the lawn in front of the hospital, along Livingston Avenue. Every time a community member donates $10 or more to the...
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
myfox28columbus.com
Nationwide Children's Hospital lights up to launch new holiday tradition
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Nationwide Children’s Hospital is launching a new holiday tradition building hope and joy for the hospitalized children, families and health care heroes caring for them called “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up a Life!”. Starting November 16th through December 31st, the lawn along...
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
myfox28columbus.com
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
myfox28columbus.com
Andrea Bocelli Christmas Concert tickets on sale ahead of the holidays
Looking for the inside scoop on the latest concert and tour announcement coming to Central Ohio, Dave, The Arena Dude joins Good Day Columbus with details on what to expect and when tickets will go on sale for fans plus a giveaway for Andrea Bocelli's Christmas Concert at Nationwide Arena on December 8th!
myfox28columbus.com
Road closures, restrictions for Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many racers are participating in the Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus on Sunday, which means several roads will be closed and restricted. If you plan to travel in the downtown area this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the road restrictions.
myfox28columbus.com
Employees at downtown Columbus Starbucks location strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Workers at one Columbus Starbucks location took to the picket line Thursday, joining employees at more than 100 stores nationwide. Employees at the Starbucks on East Broad Street and Third Street picketed Thursday. More than 100 unionized Starbucks stores across the county are striking Thursday...
Buy this mansion and the governor could be your neighbor
Now here's a home that will make you wish you'd chosen better Powerball numbers.Up for sale: A 12,861-square-foot historic mansion on Parkview Avenue in Bexley.Details: The property dates back to 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 for its Spanish revival architecture.A "thoughtful" renovation two decades ago kept many of the home's original features intact, listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty tells us.You want luxury? Try dueling spiral staircases in the foyer. A hearth room and library. A kitchen island bigger than an off-campus apartment that's not even the only kitchen island....
columbusnavigator.com
The Junto, A New Boutique Hotel Near Franklinton, Opens Next Year
A new boutique hotel is opening very soon in Columbus. The Junto will offer 198 rooms and suites, each full of creative interior design choices and unexpected touches. Situated in an area that’s being called “Little West”, The Junto can be found a little west of downtown, near Franklinton. The hotel is just one of many big projects happening in the area, as the Scioto Peninsula is undergoing quite a transformation these days.
myfox28columbus.com
54.6 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Thanksgiving is expected to be the third busiest for travel since 2000. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase from last year. According to AAA, most travelers will drive to their destinations....
