36 children adopted on McLennan County Adoption Day
WACO, Texas — 36 children joined their forever families on Nov. 18, when McLennan County held their 15th annual Adoption Day at Baylor Law. Sounds of laughter and tears of joy reportedly filled the Kronzer Courtroom at Baylor Law as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek presented a proclamation from the city.
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 18, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
Waco youth referee dies, remembered by community
WACO, Texas — Whether on the diamond, the hardwood or the gridiron, Darnell Lee Pollard Jr. could be found officiating a youth sports game in Texas. In Waco, the youth referee made his biggest impact. "Darnell was pretty much my mentor, my trainer coming in about 10 years ago,"...
fox44news.com
Canine Flu cases in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
myfoxzone.com
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
News Channel 25
Retired Waco detective shares message on World Pancreatic Cancer Day
WACO, Texas — Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers imaginable, with a five-year survival rate just above ten percent by some estimates. Thursday marks World Pancreatic Cancer Day. It’s a day that holds special meeting to Dennis Taylor, a retired Waco detective and US ARMY veteran. He...
baylor.edu
Who were the Native Americans in Waco?
If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
Belton ISD looking for new principals and educators
BELTON, Texas — Calling all educators: Belton Independent School District has begun their hiring search for new positions across the district, most notably principals for two of their schools. BISD is currently searching for principals for James L. Burrell Elementary and North Belton Middle School. The district is encouraging...
Donate food items to these places this holiday season
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
Salvation Army and other shelters offer anyone a warm space if needed
Temperatures are expected to get near freezing early Thursday morning. Tonight, shelters are opening their doors for people seeking a warm place to stay.
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
WacoTrib.com
Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena
The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
tinyhousetalk.com
The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas
This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple to host Inaugural Merry and Bright holiday lights contest
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple residents will have a chance to show off their holiday spirit this year, as the city is accepting submissions to its Inaugural Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Tour and Contest. Residents are encouraged to decorate the outside of their homes for the holiday season and...
Texas Mother Arrested and Life Upended Because Her Son Walked a Half Mile Home
When I was in second grade, I walked or rode my bike by myself frequently. The school I attended wasn't far, the neighborhood was a nice, working-class area and I enjoyed my autonomy. I think a lot of us had similar experiences as kids. It helps us gain confidence. It's part of growing up.
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
