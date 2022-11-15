ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

36 children adopted on McLennan County Adoption Day

WACO, Texas — 36 children joined their forever families on Nov. 18, when McLennan County held their 15th annual Adoption Day at Baylor Law. Sounds of laughter and tears of joy reportedly filled the Kronzer Courtroom at Baylor Law as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek presented a proclamation from the city.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 18, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco youth referee dies, remembered by community

WACO, Texas — Whether on the diamond, the hardwood or the gridiron, Darnell Lee Pollard Jr. could be found officiating a youth sports game in Texas. In Waco, the youth referee made his biggest impact. "Darnell was pretty much my mentor, my trainer coming in about 10 years ago,"...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Canine Flu cases in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Retired Waco detective shares message on World Pancreatic Cancer Day

WACO, Texas — Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers imaginable, with a five-year survival rate just above ten percent by some estimates. Thursday marks World Pancreatic Cancer Day. It’s a day that holds special meeting to Dennis Taylor, a retired Waco detective and US ARMY veteran. He...
WACO, TX
baylor.edu

Who were the Native Americans in Waco?

If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Belton ISD looking for new principals and educators

BELTON, Texas — Calling all educators: Belton Independent School District has begun their hiring search for new positions across the district, most notably principals for two of their schools. BISD is currently searching for principals for James L. Burrell Elementary and North Belton Middle School. The district is encouraging...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Donate food items to these places this holiday season

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena

The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
WACO, TX
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
KILLEEN, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas

This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
TROY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple to host Inaugural Merry and Bright holiday lights contest

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple residents will have a chance to show off their holiday spirit this year, as the city is accepting submissions to its Inaugural Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Tour and Contest. Residents are encouraged to decorate the outside of their homes for the holiday season and...
TEMPLE, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas

There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy