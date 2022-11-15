Read full article on original website
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
mocomotive.com
Armed suspect arrested in Willis after attacking family member
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) – The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in Willis suspected of attacking a someone with a knife. On Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 12:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a weapon call in Willis. Deputies learned Eric Foley attacked a family member and fled. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
Click2Houston.com
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash in northwest Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – An Aldine ISD school bus was involved in a crash in northwest Harris County Friday, Precinct 4 constable deputies said. It happened on Kenswick Drive and FM 1960 West Road. Constable deputies said they received a call in reference to a crash involving an occupied school bus...
Only on 13: Records reveal victim reported husband's abuse before his brother allegedly stabbed her
Facts that only ABC13 uncovered have led investigators into exploring whether a Houston woman's husband allegedly directed the deadly stabbing that left his wife dead, from behind bars.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards that were taken during…
3 in custody after making 911 calls about fake active shooter at George Ranch HS, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — Three students were detained after calling in a fake active shooter threat at George Ranch High School, according to Lamar CISD officials. The high school is located on FM 762 in Richmond. According to Fort Bend County officials, the campus went into lockdown immediately following the...
fox26houston.com
Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block
HOUSTON - Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night. The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road. Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on...
wtaw.com
Assault Arrests Follow A Woman Diving Out Of A Moving Vehicle And Injuries To Police And Detention Officers And Firefighters
A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy sees a woman jump out of a moving SUV Saturday at three in the morning. According to a Bryan police arrest report, the woman was treated at the scene by firefighter EMT’s for injuries she said were caused by her ex-boyfriend. That led to the arrest of 36 year old Juan Arredondo Jr. for family violence assault. Arredondo denied causing the causing the injuries. The woman told officers that Arredondo hit her five times in the face, then he forced her head into the dashboard of the SUV. When the woman saw a patrol vehicle, she took off her seatbelt and dove out of the vehicle as it was turning from Leonard Road to Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Arredondo was released from jail Monday after posting a $20,000 dollar bond.
‘I want to kill you’, man in custody says to WFPD officers
Police said he made statements such as, "I'm gonna blow up your facility" and "I wish i had a 9-mil to blow your head off."
120 mph chase with felony suspect in north Harris County ends in wrong-way crash on FM 1960
The cars were left in pieces, including an engine landing the roadway. Yet miraculously, all three people in the suspect vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive.
News Channel 25
Police: Man dies after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler
A 25-year-old man is dead after climbing onto the top of a tractor-trailer that was traveling on a Houston highway, authorities said. Police said the man began dancing on the trailer portion of the vehicle on Monday and possibly began recording himself when the vehicle passed under a bridge. "The...
KHOU
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
Pastor Jaime Garcia believes he was being watched and followed as he left Chase Bank on the North Loop. The theft was captured on a camera at a nearby Home Depot.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios
A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
Woman robs southeast Houston convenience store at gunpoint to steal pack of cigarettes
HPD needs your help identifying the women pictured in a business' surveillance video.
mocomotive.com
Surveillance photo released of woman tied to multiple car burglaries, credit card abuse in Montgomery County, deputies say
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A surveillance photo was released of a woman suspected in multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery County on Nov. 5, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 6, deputies said the woman attempted to use several of the credit and debit…
Click2Houston.com
Man found not guilty of murder in 2020 fatal shooting of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios during alleged road rage incident
HOUSTON – A jury has found Robert Soliz, the 26-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Houston police officer in 2020, not guilty of murder. Soliz was on trial for the shooting death of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios, which apparently stemmed from a road rage incident. According to...
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance video shows moments before HPD officer and suspect were hit by suspect drunk driver
HOUSTON – A 23-year-old Houston police officer is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Investigators said the officer was in the middle of arresting a man who allegedly fled from a hit-and-run accident near Hilcroft and Bellaire, when the suspected drunk driver crashed into him and the hit-and-run suspect.
Click2Houston.com
11-year-old shot in leg while throwing out trash in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An 11-year-old was shot while taking out the trash in west Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units received reports about a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1919 S. Kirkland Rd. around 10:12 p.m. According to investigators, it was reported that...
Click2Houston.com
8-year-old boy dies after 3-vehicle crash on feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, family says
HOUSTON – A 8-year-old boy is dead and at least four people were left injured after a major crash on the feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, the family confirmed with KPRC 2. The three-vehicle crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. in the 9900 Block of the...
Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt
Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
