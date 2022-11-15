ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

mocomotive.com

Armed suspect arrested in Willis after attacking family member

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) – The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in Willis suspected of attacking a someone with a knife. On Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 12:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a weapon call in Willis. Deputies learned Eric Foley attacked a family member and fled. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
WILLIS, TX
KHOU

Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
HUMBLE, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards that were taken during…
MONTGOMERY, TX
fox26houston.com

Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block

HOUSTON - Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night. The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road. Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on...
HOUSTON, TX
wtaw.com

Assault Arrests Follow A Woman Diving Out Of A Moving Vehicle And Injuries To Police And Detention Officers And Firefighters

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy sees a woman jump out of a moving SUV Saturday at three in the morning. According to a Bryan police arrest report, the woman was treated at the scene by firefighter EMT’s for injuries she said were caused by her ex-boyfriend. That led to the arrest of 36 year old Juan Arredondo Jr. for family violence assault. Arredondo denied causing the causing the injuries. The woman told officers that Arredondo hit her five times in the face, then he forced her head into the dashboard of the SUV. When the woman saw a patrol vehicle, she took off her seatbelt and dove out of the vehicle as it was turning from Leonard Road to Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Arredondo was released from jail Monday after posting a $20,000 dollar bond.
BRYAN, TX
News Channel 25

Police: Man dies after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler

A 25-year-old man is dead after climbing onto the top of a tractor-trailer that was traveling on a Houston highway, authorities said. Police said the man began dancing on the trailer portion of the vehicle on Monday and possibly began recording himself when the vehicle passed under a bridge. "The...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios

A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
FMX 94.5

Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt

Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
HOUSTON, TX

