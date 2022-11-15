Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 126-122 squeaker vs. Thunder

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Having trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night by as many as 15 points in a contest at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics looked like they might be heading for exactly the sort of frustrating loss to a weaker opponent they experienced far too often at the start of their 2021-22 campaign.

But, instead, the Celtics got their act together in the second half of the contest, with the team’s backcourt players in Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard providing the spark and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown the muscle that Boston needed to get the job done at home.

Let’s take a look at what Celtics and NBA Twitter had to say about Boston’s comeback win against the Thunder.

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter