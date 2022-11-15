ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 126-122 squeaker vs. Thunder

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4IPq_0jBckG5700
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Having trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night by as many as 15 points in a contest at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics looked like they might be heading for exactly the sort of frustrating loss to a weaker opponent they experienced far too often at the start of their 2021-22 campaign.

But, instead, the Celtics got their act together in the second half of the contest, with the team’s backcourt players in Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard providing the spark and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown the muscle that Boston needed to get the job done at home.

Let’s take a look at what Celtics and NBA Twitter had to say about Boston’s comeback win against the Thunder.

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 126-122 loss to the Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder almost shocked the NBA world on Monday after they barely lost to the Boston Celtics, 126-122. After leading by seven points entering the fourth quarter in a hostile and historic road environment, the Thunder youth was on full display against a battle-tested Celtics squad with the NBA’s best record. Boston used a 37-point fourth quarter to improve to 11-3.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Kings drop 153 on Nets, what’s up with Sacramento

More and more over the last few years, I’ve grown tired of NBA on TNT’s slates. Not because I’m anti-basketball — hello? — but because the same few teams are more than likely to make their way onto the national airwaves if TV executives have anything to say about it (spoiler alert: they do). This season, the opening night games on TNT featured the Boston Celtics playing the Philadelphia 76ers, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. If I gave you three guesses as to what the opening night games would be before they were announced, you’d have nailed both no problem.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Inside The Thunder

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Warriors’ Center James Wiseman

Sitting at 6-7 with several quality wins under their belt, the Oklahoma City Thunder have already proven they’re on the up-and-up. But with no real path towards contention this season, general Manager Sam Presti is likely looking, at least one more time, towards the NBA Draft to improve the team. And for that reason, continuing to lean on young player development is the current strategy for OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Cavaliers Nation

Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line

Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
WWL-TV

Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles. "Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said. Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard

Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
NBC Sports

Dubs stunned by DiVincenzo's Flagrant 2 foul ejection vs. Spurs

Confusion took over the faces of many at Chase Center on Monday after Donte DiVincenzo was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Warriors-San Antonio Spurs game. DiVincenzo's hard foul on an airborne Josh Richardson was whistled initially for a foul by officials and then reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection.
NBC Sports

Potential of Warriors' youngsters gives Klay 'butterflies'

Despite the early 2022-23 NBA season struggles, Klay Thompson still is excited thinking about the potential the Warriors' young players have. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman all were expected to play significant minutes off the bench this season for the Warriors, and all three have experienced early-season struggles through Golden State's first 14 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy