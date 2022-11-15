Weasels gone wild: Thousands of minks still loose in Van Wert County

An earlier report can be seen in the video player above.

VAN WERT, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm.

Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks were let loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.

In a Tuesday afternoon update, the sheriff’s office stated some 10,000 minks remain unaccounted for. They also stated that many of the minks that were let out of their cages stayed on the property and were corralled by people working at the farm.

Minks are carnivorous mammals that eat freshly killed prey, according to the sheriff’s office. They tend to pick on larger prey and can be a pest to livestock owners and homeowners with ornamental ponds or pets.

Several state agencies, including state police, the department of natural resources, the department of transportation and the emergency management agency are investigating the break-in and mink release.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to call its office at 419-238-3866 or Crime Stoppers at 419-238-7867.

And if you find a mink that needs trapping, you can call licensed trappers: David Burger at 419-203-6368 or Cody Feasby at 419-203-6238.

