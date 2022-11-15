Read full article on original website
Florida man and son arrested for allegedly shooting at woman sitting in her car they believed was a burglar, sheriff says
A Florida man and his teenage son have been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on a woman sitting in her car, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Monday. Describing the Saturday incident as a “really, really stupid” crime that nearly led to...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins begging for help after escaping handcuffs
The mother of the malnourished children, Zaikaya Duncan, was arrested in Baton Rouge after police issued an AMBER Alert for five other missing kids.
When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police
A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”She...
Chilling surveillance shows well-dressed bespectacled man armed with a MACHETE knocking on a number of doors in Florida neighborhood before mysteriously vanishing
Residents of a Florida neighborhood have captured chilling surveillance footage of a well-dressed man knocking on doors with a machete. Video shows a bald, clean-shaven man with glasses, a tucked-in collared shirt complete with a tie and dress pants walking up to one Lauderhill home around 5.30am Monday morning. He...
We’re twins who were strangled to death four months before we were born – and have chilling ‘proof’ of our past life
TWIN boys who claimed to be reincarnated vividly described how their former selves were strangled by a mob and thrown down a well. Ramoo and Rajoo were born four months after the murders - with birthmarks on their bodies allegedly showing wounds from where they were held down by the killers.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone
A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
A New Orleans McDonald's worker said she was 'scared' while in a freezer during an armed robbery. But when she called 911, her mother was the dispatcher.
Teri Clark, a 911 dispatcher, said tears were coming down her face when she realized the caller on the line was her 16-year-old daughter.
Teen's parents install a padlock on the outside of his bedroom door to enforce curfew: 'I jumped out the window instead'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. When I was a senior in high school, I dated a boy with a lock on the outside of his bedroom door. I thought it was strange, but I never asked about it.
Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision
In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep...
‘Are you a tyrant?’ Viral video shows Florida police arrest legally blind 61-year-old for holding cane
A Florida sheriff’s department is investigating a stop after video went viral of two deputies seemingly arresting a blind man with a cane for no reason.According to arresting documents, deputies in Columbia County saw James “Jim” Hodges, 61, cross a street despite a crosswalk indicator telling him to wait, then stopped him when they spotted a metal object they thought was a weapon in his back pocket. (Mr Hodges, who says he’s legally blind, carries a foldable metal cane for help walking.)Police body camera footage obtained by Mr Hodges and posted on his YouTube channel shows what happens next.An...
Accused of shooting an American, a 107-year old man set a record as the oldest prisoner in the world
Credit: Michael Coghlan from Adelaide, Australia; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Guinness Book of World Records has listed an Australian man, Bill Wallace (1881 - 1989), as the oldest prisoner on record.
Did A Florida Woman's Kindness Cost Her Life?
Brittany Tavar was known for her generous spirit — but that compassion may have cost the 45-year-old her life. Tavar mysteriously disappeared in July 2010 from her St. Augustine, Florida house, the same day she was expected in court, where she had hoped to bring charges against a friend turned enemy.
College Student, Said to Be Schizophrenic, Beat His Grandfather to Death and Bloodied Father: Deputies
A college student is accused of beating his grandfather to death and attacking his father. Luke Holden Ingram, 19, is currently locked up without bond at the Flagler County Jail in Florida on five charges: second-degree murder, battery by strangulation, resisting an officer without violence, resisting arrest with violence, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Authorities identified the slain victim as Darwin Ingram, 85.
Pair Who Preyed On Gay Men Stabbed Iowa Teacher As His Daughter Slept In Next Room
On February 13, 1988, 17-year-old Jennifer Eaton woke up and found her home in Des Moines, Iowa in a disarray, which was unusual. Her father, Franklin “Ken” Eaton, a 41-year-old public school teacher, kept their apartment spotless. But not today. Plants were knocked over, cassette tapes were in...
'Crime Of Cold Calculation': 52-Year-Old Michigan Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Killing & Eating College Student
A Michigan man who lured in his date before murdering the young man and eating his body has been sentenced to life in prison, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Mark Latunski, the 52-year-old man who pleaded guilty last month to murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was officially sentenced to life in prison for premeditated murder on Wednesday.“The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation,” Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said during his ruling. “Kevin Bacon's death was Mark Latunski's design.”According to Daily Mail, Latunski and Bacon first met through the dating app Grindr.The pair then met in person in 2019 in...
'I Watched My Dad Murder My Mom. I Didn't Realize Until Years Later'
In an original Newsweek essay, Todd Boczkowski shares the story of a crime that changed his life forever.
Florida father, son shoot at woman they thought was a burglar after neighbor delivered package, sheriff says
Gino Colonacosta, 73, and his 15-year-old son thought a neighbor that was dropping off a misplaced package was trying to break into their home.
Washington buried alive survivor's Apple Watch helped save her more than once
A Washington woman used her Apple Watch to help her escape harrowing domestic violence incidents more than once, Lacey law enforcement records reveal.
'Gross’ Mom Criticized for Changing Baby's Diaper on Restaurant Chair
Should parents have the right to change their child’s diaper wherever they like?. It’s no secret that it is a challenge to raise children, and that there are obstacles and complications that can come along with that journey.
