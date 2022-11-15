ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

When A 5-Year-Old Refused To Put A Fork In The Trash, The Teacher Dragged Them By Their Hair: Police

A teacher in Texas faces criminal charges and is accused of dragging a child across a room by her hair, Radar has learned.The alleged incident happened in the Houston Independent School District and involved a 5-year-old child, according to KTRK.Police said that surveillance video showed the 44-year-old teacher, Jenny Alicia Dominguez, showed her dragging the child by the hair and arm across the ground.A witness told police the incident happened after the elementary school student refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to the report. The witness said that the teacher told the tot, “Don’t be a brat.”She...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Chilling surveillance shows well-dressed bespectacled man armed with a MACHETE knocking on a number of doors in Florida neighborhood before mysteriously vanishing

Residents of a Florida neighborhood have captured chilling surveillance footage of a well-dressed man knocking on doors with a machete. Video shows a bald, clean-shaven man with glasses, a tucked-in collared shirt complete with a tie and dress pants walking up to one Lauderhill home around 5.30am Monday morning. He...
LAUDERHILL, FL
The Independent

Texas mother lost her home and job and was threatened with jail after asking eight-year-old son to walk home alone

A Texas mother who asked her misbehaving eight-year-old son to walk half a mile home through a quiet suburban neighbourhood says her life was upended after she was charged with child endangerment.Mother-of-three Heather Wallace, 37, a qualified teacher and child sleep therapist, faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony charge.Rather than risk jail time, Ms Wallace told The Independent she admitted the offence and carried out a community service programme.She was forced to resign from her job and is now barred from working with children. She and husband Scott have sold their family home...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Viral Video Shows LASD Deputies Beating a Man Till He Loses His Vision

In a brutal beating caught on tape early Sunday, two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were seen rushing a man who was walking hand-in-hand with a woman before smashing his face into the concrete and holding a gun to the back of his head. Eyewitness and CCTV footage shows a deputy, identified by Knock LA only by his last name Rodriguez, and his partner jumped Blake Anderson outside an Inglewood shopping center. Anderson told Knock LA he was working as a hookah lounge security guard and had previously sustained an injury to his left eye, which doctors told him to keep...
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Independent

‘Are you a tyrant?’ Viral video shows Florida police arrest legally blind 61-year-old for holding cane

A Florida sheriff’s department is investigating a stop after video went viral of two deputies seemingly arresting a blind man with a cane for no reason.According to arresting documents, deputies in Columbia County saw James “Jim” Hodges, 61, cross a street despite a crosswalk indicator telling him to wait, then stopped him when they spotted a metal object they thought was a weapon in his back pocket. (Mr Hodges, who says he’s legally blind, carries a foldable metal cane for help walking.)Police body camera footage obtained by Mr Hodges and posted on his YouTube channel shows what happens next.An...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Oxygen

Did A Florida Woman's Kindness Cost Her Life?

Brittany Tavar was known for her generous spirit — but that compassion may have cost the 45-year-old her life. Tavar mysteriously disappeared in July 2010 from her St. Augustine, Florida house, the same day she was expected in court, where she had hoped to bring charges against a friend turned enemy.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Law & Crime

College Student, Said to Be Schizophrenic, Beat His Grandfather to Death and Bloodied Father: Deputies

A college student is accused of beating his grandfather to death and attacking his father. Luke Holden Ingram, 19, is currently locked up without bond at the Flagler County Jail in Florida on five charges: second-degree murder, battery by strangulation, resisting an officer without violence, resisting arrest with violence, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Authorities identified the slain victim as Darwin Ingram, 85.
PALM COAST, FL
RadarOnline

'Crime Of Cold Calculation': 52-Year-Old Michigan Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Killing & Eating College Student

A Michigan man who lured in his date before murdering the young man and eating his body has been sentenced to life in prison, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Mark Latunski, the 52-year-old man who pleaded guilty last month to murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was officially sentenced to life in prison for premeditated murder on Wednesday.“The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation,” Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said during his ruling. “Kevin Bacon's death was Mark Latunski's design.”According to Daily Mail, Latunski and Bacon first met through the dating app Grindr.The pair then met in person in 2019 in...
MICHIGAN STATE
