(Video) Watch Neymar Control Ball Dropped By Drone Flying 35 Meters Above Stadium

By Robert Summerscales
Neymar is best known for his mazy dribbling but his first touch is pretty special too.

Brazil icon Neymar is best known for his skill moves and mazy dribbling but his first touch is pretty special too.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward recently showcased this in front of his Brazil teammates and the cameras of TV show Domingao com Huck .

Neymar stood in the center circle of a soccer stadium and waited for a drone to drop a ball from 35 meters overhead.

Once the ball was released it plummeted towards the ground very fast but Neymar was still able to bring it under his spell.

Watch Neymar's magic first touch and his teammates' reaction to it below.

A ball pictured falling from the sky after being dropped by a drone hovering 35 meters above Neymar, who managed to control it with his first touch

Twitter/@domingao

