Sarasota, FL

Tickets on sale for ‘Lights in Bloom’ at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets are now on sale for “Lights in Bloom,” Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ annual holiday light show.

The walk-through show will run on select nights Dec. 10 through Jan. 5 at Selby Gardens’ downtown Sarasota campus.

‘Enchant’ Christmas light spectacular returning to Tropicana Field

“Lights in Bloom” features more than two million lights and other holiday and botanical decorations along the walkways and throughout the gardens. Guests can enjoy games, activities for kids and holiday photo opportunities. Food and beverages, including a cash bar, will be available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Welcome Center on either of the gardens’ two campuses.

Admission for each night includes early entry at 5:30 p.m. and general admission at 6:30 p.m. General admission to “Lights in Bloom” is $30 for non-members, $25 for members, $15 for ages 5-17 and free for children 4 and under.

On Dec. 17, an “all-inclusive” experience will be offered at $200 for adults, $50 for ages 5-17 and free for children 4 and under. The experience will include on-site valet parking, a buffet dinner and open bar as well as early access to the grounds.

More information on ticket pricing and entrance times can be found online.

In 2019 and 2021, “Lights in Bloom” was ranked by USA Today as one of the 10 best botanical garden holiday light displays in the country.

