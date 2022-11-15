PANNINGEN, Netherlands – According to the UN¹ buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of annual CO2 emissions worldwide. Bruynzeel’s smart mobile storage systems can reduce the footprint of buildings by 50%. Compared to new construction (or extensions), this can result in a 90% reduction of a building’s CO2 emissions. Bruynzeel systems have the lowest CO2 footprint in our industry. Bruynzeel, the European market leader in space-saving storage systems, is itself climate neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2, Green House Gas protocol 2). This has been researched and confirmed by Deloitte. In addition, Bruynzeel has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi3) to achieve ‘Net Zero’ for Scope 1,2 and 3 by 2045. It’s Bruynzeel’s ambition as ‘the footprint reduction company’ to further strengthen its position as the most sustainable producer in our industry in the coming years.

