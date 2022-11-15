Read full article on original website
Urban Atelier Group (UAG) Reveals Revamped Identity
NEW YORK, NY – Construction management firm Urban Atelier Group (UAG) announced today that it has undergone rebranding efforts to reflect the firm’s evolution and growth. Inspired by New York City and the art of construction management, the rebrand is reflective of its culture, colleagues, collaboration, and overall success. The refresh includes a new refined logo, bold color palette, abstract photography of the raw construction process, and an interactive website.
Toyota Joins The Water Council’s WAVE Program
WAVE will help Toyota boost its water stewardship performance & reporting. Milwaukee, WI – The Water Council is pleased to announce Toyota Motor North America has signed onto The Water Council’s WAVE program, enhancing its commitment to water stewardship by developing meaningful strategies, goals and actions around water use.
Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Partners with Taylor & Francis To Connect Policymakers and Practitioners with the Latest Research
New Open Access Special Issue of Sustainable and Resilient Infrastructure Launching Today at COP. Leading knowledge services provider Taylor & Francis has announced it is partnering with the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) to deliver a program of services designed to reach expert communities. This will enable CDRI to innovate and demonstrate evidence-based approaches for designing and implementing disaster resilient infrastructure systems.
Echologics Introduces the New Valve-Based Leak Monitoring Sensor
ATLANTA – Echologics, LLC has announced the launch of the new EchoShore®-DXe acoustic leak monitoring sensor, a new valve-based sensor that extends the leak monitoring capabilities of the Echologics EchoShore-DX system. The EchoShore-DXe sensor can attach to virtually any access point in a water distribution network – and works in tandem with the EchoShore-DX hydrant-based sensors – so utilities can get coverage where they need it.
HDR Publishes One of the First Studies on Impacts of DERs on Electric Fleet Charging
OMAHA, Neb. — HDR’s Lukas Rowland, battery energy storage system lead and fellow, has authored one of the first comprehensive case studies examining the impact of using distributed energy resources to support fleet electrification. The in-depth study focuses on three fleet types: transit buses, school buses and courier vans.
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried penthouse for sale listing was a fake: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's palatial Bahamas penthouse was listed for sale, but the listing was fake, according to a report.
Bruynzeel: 90% CO2 savings possible on buildings
PANNINGEN, Netherlands – According to the UN¹ buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of annual CO2 emissions worldwide. Bruynzeel’s smart mobile storage systems can reduce the footprint of buildings by 50%. Compared to new construction (or extensions), this can result in a 90% reduction of a building’s CO2 emissions. Bruynzeel systems have the lowest CO2 footprint in our industry. Bruynzeel, the European market leader in space-saving storage systems, is itself climate neutral in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2, Green House Gas protocol 2). This has been researched and confirmed by Deloitte. In addition, Bruynzeel has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi3) to achieve ‘Net Zero’ for Scope 1,2 and 3 by 2045. It’s Bruynzeel’s ambition as ‘the footprint reduction company’ to further strengthen its position as the most sustainable producer in our industry in the coming years.
