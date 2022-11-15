Read full article on original website
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri
It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 91 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Missouri Only State to Have an Earthquake Shake 1,000,000 Miles
One of the craziest statistics you'll ever hear about Missouri is this one. Of all the earthquakes that have happened in America in recorded history, only Missouri can say it experienced one that shook one million square miles. I found this curious Missouri earthquake fact hiding in the details of...
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
This 10-Year-Old Missouri Girl a Hero for Delivering Mom’s Baby
When her mom suddenly went into an intense labor, a 10-year-old Missouri girl called 911. While she waited for paramedics to arrive, she miraculously successfully helped deliver her mother's baby. The other unique twist? Her name is Miracle. NBC News just shared the inspiring story of Miracle Moore from St....
Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Missouri? – Depends
It is possible that you might be a law-breaker and not even know it. Do you warm up your car without you in it? It's actually illegal, but there is an exception. I found this article on Reader's Digest that was recently updated as laws are changing. The issue is car idling during the cold weather months. On their list, it shows that warming up the car in winter in Missouri is illegal.
Video Shows Low Levels Where Mississippi and Missouri Rivers Meet
The place where two mighty rivers meet doesn't look very mighty right now with the ongoing drought causing incredibly low water levels. New drone video shows exactly how low both rivers really are. Bowzer's Towboat Channel captured this video a few days ago near the Jones-Confluence Point State Park. That's...
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
Did You Know There’s a Ladies-Only Off-Road Event in Missouri?
For some reason, off-road activities tend to be associated with dudes, but that's not the case at all. Did you know there's a ladies-only off-road event in Missouri and you won't find a guy there anywhere?. I am fairly certain this new video share is from the SMORR Women’s Wheeling...
Police to place ‘patrol’ tickets at St. Charles County homes
Police officers in St. Charles County have been putting yellow notes on the doors of people who live there.
How a ‘tripledemic’ is affecting Missouri hospitals
The "tripledemic" is taking a toll on Missouri's health care system, and the state's epidemiologist is concerned we could still be weeks away before cases decline.
The Artemis Rocket Just Launched to the Moon Powered by Missouri
The Artemis mission to orbit the moon is one of the more anticipated space events this year. Did you know that this now-famous rocket was powered by Missouri? It is - sort of. Fox 2 St. Louis shared the story of how Missouri is directly involved with the Artemis moon mission just launched this week by NASA. They shared that the batteries in the rocket boosters for Artemis come from EaglePicher, a Missouri company.
Missouri high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 13 Playoffs
Get the latest Missouri high school football scores on SBLive as the MSHSAA postseason rolls on
Marijuana vote divided Missouri social-justice leaders. Can an equity officer be a bridge?
(Missouri Independent) – Longtime cannabis activist Brennan England has gotten lots of undeserved praise since Missourians approved a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana on Nov. 8. As the owner of a private cannabis consumption lounge in St. Louis, England understood why people thought he’d have a “go weed or...
The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park
If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
Yes, Kansas cops can pull you over in Missouri — busting myths about policing the state line
It starts with knowing where the Missouri-Kansas line actually is. “Part of the state line is literally right down the middle of State Line road, but as you get further south, the state line is actually on the Missouri side of State Line road,” says Sgt. Jacob Becchina of the KCMO police. Generally, cops are responsible for accidents or infractions in their own state.
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!
I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri
Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
