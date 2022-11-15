ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, revealing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA's most-compact tournament ever. Disappointed fans took being turned...
Augusta Free Press

WHIO Dayton

Eurovision winner Ruslana leads Ukrainians in Athens march

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Several hundred Ukrainians and symapthizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana on Saturday in a march through central Athens. The protesters ended up at Athens' central Syntagma Square, where they sang Ukrainian folk...

