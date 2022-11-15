Update: One arrested in connection to homicide at Gulfport apartment complex

One person was arrested Tuesday evening in connection with a homicide at a Gulfport apartment complex that occurred earlier that morning, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, of Gulfport was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution, Gulfport police said in a press release.

Police officers responded to Cypress Lane Apartments on 29th Street for a report of suspicious circumstances at 6:41 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a man deceased. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, as 39-year-old Ricky Davis. Davis was shot inside of his apartment, Switzer said.

During the course of the investigation, Barthelemy was found to be hindering the investigation into the apparent homicide, police said.

Barthelemy was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and held on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

This investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected. An autopsy for Davis is set for Wednesday.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.