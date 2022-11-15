Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Techno-authoritarianism is here to stay: China and the Deep State have joined forces
“If this government ever became a tyranny, if a dictator ever took charge in this country, the technological capacity that the intelligence community has given the government could enable it to impose total tyranny, and there would be no way to fight back.”—Senator Frank Church. The votes are...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
European officials insisted Saturday that a deal at U.N. climate talks should include a commitment to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) target of the 2015 Paris agreement alive
From one set of champions to another! Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone among England cricketers invited to Red Bull garage at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the team secure their first front row lock-out since 2018 in qualifying
Red Bull invited England’s cricketers into their garage at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of qualifying for the final race of the F1 season in the United Arab Emirates. It was a meeting of world champions with England’s T20 World Cup winners from last weekend in...
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried penthouse for sale listing was a fake: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's palatial Bahamas penthouse was listed for sale, but the listing was fake, according to a report.
US airlines are cutting flights ahead of the 2022 holiday season
When the world shut down during the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, travel largely shut down with it. Many airlines received significant bailouts and assistance from the United States government to stay afloat while almost everyone remained grounded at home. Now as countries shift into COVID-19 recovery and travel has returned to something close to its pre-pandemic status—with many people embarking on what has been referred to in the industry as “revenge travel“—the airline industry is struggling to catch up and adjust to current conditions.
Augusta Free Press
Travel likely to be frustrating for those looking to spend the holidays with family and friends
While travelers are feeling more comfortable about resuming holiday travel and celebration, they will continue to face delays, cancellations, and other frustrations, says a Virginia Tech expert. The reality is that the hospitality industry is still recovering from the impact of COVID, says travel and tourism professor Mahmood Khan. “The...
Comments / 0