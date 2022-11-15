ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Michael
4d ago

probably caught on fire because that be my luck if I won and it be gods way of saying you didn't need it

Janeen Caldwell
4d ago

Wish I had that winning ticket cause all my worries would be history.

Danielle Spiers
3d ago

wow I wonder if someone like over looked their ticket and didn't see they won. probably threw it away.

wtae.com

Woman wins $3 million from holiday scratch-off ticket

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A $30 holiday-themed scratch-off lottery ticket just gave Kim Maurer millions of dollars to spend, right before the holidays. "It will be a nice Christmas," Maurer said Friday. The Pennsylvania Lottery presented a huge check to Maurer in the middle of a Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Giant Eagle sells scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One lucky Pittsburgher is $5 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Giant Eagle this week. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the scratch-off lottery ticket was a $50 game called "$5 Million Money Maker" and the top prize is indeed, $5 million. The Giant Eagle in the 5500 block of Centre Ave. will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winner has one year to redeem their prize. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Accused of Stealing Over $68K in Pa. Lottery Ticket Winnings

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly stealing over $68,000.00 in Pa. Lottery Ticket winnings. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Amy Marie Nelson, of Marienville, on Tuesday, November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
MARIENVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof

TUNKAHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were forced to bring in heavy equipment to remove a car that landed on a Pennsylvania home. The Tunkahannock Township Police Department shared photos of the crash on its Facebook page, showing a red vehicle that crashed onto the roof of a home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania

Shell Chemical Appalachia, a subsidiary of Shell plc, opened the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the northeastern United States this week in Monaca, Pa. The facility, called Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM), commenced operations on Tuesday at its location in Monaca, adjacent to the Ohio River in Beaver County. Construction of the facility first began […] The post Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MONACA, PA

