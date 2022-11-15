ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

fox26houston.com

Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block

HOUSTON - Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night. The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road. Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
HUMBLE, TX
News Channel 25

Police: Man dies after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler

A 25-year-old man is dead after climbing onto the top of a tractor-trailer that was traveling on a Houston highway, authorities said. Police said the man began dancing on the trailer portion of the vehicle on Monday and possibly began recording himself when the vehicle passed under a bridge. "The...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

Fire departments in Conroe, Montgomery battle growth demands

Caney Creek Fire and Rescue announced the opening of Station No. 81 at 16723 FM 2090 on Aug. 19. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Fire departments across Conroe and Montgomery are reporting concerns as their number of stations and populations served increase. Each department said the main struggle is staffing. Mike Legoudes…
CONROE, TX

