Related
2 People Hospitalized Following A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Atascocita (Atascocita, TX)
According to the Atascocita Fire Department, there was a multi-vehicle accident in Atascocita on Thursday. The crash happened at Timber Forest Drive at around 1:15 p.m. According to the Police, a van and an SUV (bursting into flames) were involved in the collision.
Body camera captures Atascocita firefighters rushing to help people involved in fiery crash
Officials said the three people inside the cars were able to escape before the fire engulfed the vehicles.
Click2Houston.com
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash in northwest Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – An Aldine ISD school bus was involved in a crash in northwest Harris County Friday, Precinct 4 constable deputies said. It happened on Kenswick Drive and FM 1960 West Road. Constable deputies said they received a call in reference to a crash involving an occupied school bus...
fox26houston.com
Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block
HOUSTON - Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night. The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road. Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on...
fox26houston.com
Deadly crash on US-90 in NE Harris County involving car, mobile home trailer
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a mobile home trailer along US-90 in northeast Harris County, officials say. The eastbound mainlanes of US-90 were blocked near Sheldon Road on Thursday morning but have since reopened. SkyFOX aerials showed a car lodged underneath the trailer in...
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
Click2Houston.com
8-year-old boy dies after 3-vehicle crash on feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, family says
HOUSTON – A 8-year-old boy is dead and at least four people were left injured after a major crash on the feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, the family confirmed with KPRC 2. The three-vehicle crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. in the 9900 Block of the...
News Channel 25
Police: Man dies after dancing on top of moving 18-wheeler
A 25-year-old man is dead after climbing onto the top of a tractor-trailer that was traveling on a Houston highway, authorities said. Police said the man began dancing on the trailer portion of the vehicle on Monday and possibly began recording himself when the vehicle passed under a bridge. "The...
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
KBTX.com
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-speed pursuit that reached over 100 mph ended in a crash that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle. Blaze Barron,18, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle on Tuesday. DPS says the teen reached speeds of 107 mph while he was traveling northbound on Highway 6. The trooper tried to pull Barron over but he continued speeding and took the Tabor Road exit.
120 mph chase with felony suspect in north Harris County ends in wrong-way crash on FM 1960
The cars were left in pieces, including an engine landing the roadway. Yet miraculously, all three people in the suspect vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive.
Charges filed against adoptive parents of 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
Only on 13: Records reveal victim reported husband's abuse before his brother allegedly stabbed her
Facts that only ABC13 uncovered have led investigators into exploring whether a Houston woman's husband allegedly directed the deadly stabbing that left his wife dead, from behind bars.
mocomotive.com
Magnolia pit bull owner arrested after June dog attack faces felony charge
The owner of three pit bulls that critically injured a Magnolia woman in June has been arrested and is facing a felony charge in the mauling. Angela Nicole Leach, 34, of Magnolia, was arrested Monday and is being held on a $20,000 bail at the Montgomery County Jail. She is…
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
KBTX.com
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
KHOU
4-year-old Texas Children's patient lights the tree at Market Street in Lights celebration
The annual tree lighting in The Woodlands is always a holiday highlight. But this year's ceremony was extra special because of the little girl chosen to light it.
3 in custody after making 911 calls about fake active shooter at George Ranch HS, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — Three students were detained after calling in a fake active shooter threat at George Ranch High School, according to Lamar CISD officials. The high school is located on FM 762 in Richmond. According to Fort Bend County officials, the campus went into lockdown immediately following the...
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In New Waverly (New Waverly, TX)
According to the New Waverly Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in New Waverly on Tuesday. The crash happened on I-45 at around 2 a.m. involving two cars and an 18-wheeler.
mocomotive.com
Fire departments in Conroe, Montgomery battle growth demands
Caney Creek Fire and Rescue announced the opening of Station No. 81 at 16723 FM 2090 on Aug. 19. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Fire departments across Conroe and Montgomery are reporting concerns as their number of stations and populations served increase. Each department said the main struggle is staffing. Mike Legoudes…
