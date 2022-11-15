Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will
Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, And Jon Moxley Reflect On The Shield's Legacy And Impact A Decade Later
10 years later, The Shield reflects on their one-of-a-kind run as WWE's Hounds of Justice. At WWE Survivor Series 2012, the world at large was introduced to Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns. The trio would become known as The Shield and tear through most of WWE's established roster at the time. Names like John Cena, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, The Big Show, and more all fell at the hands of the Hounds of Justice and along the way, the three individuals that comprised the group began building Hall of Fame-worthy legacies of their own.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Wants YouTuber Jujimufu In IMPACT Wrestling
Mike Bailey wants IMPACT Wrestling to dive into the world of social media crossovers. When the massive YouTuber known as Logan Paul started to appear on WWE programming, plenty of fans around the world of wrestling were skeptical about how the social media star would fit into the pro wrestling landscape. Since then, Paul has shut down the majority of his doubters after having plenty of good in-ring performances.
AEW Full Gear Predictions | Impact Over Drive | WWE Plans? | Coexisting with Rob & Maggie 11/18/22
Welcome to a new episode of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie! This week we have another jam packed episode!. - What We Liked This Week on Raw/NXT/Dynamite/Impact. - The Cooper Effect: Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning. The Cooper Effect: Lee Brenon. - Rob Jokes.
Report: Vince McMahon VICE Documentary To Air On December 13
An update on the Vince McMahon documentary on VICE. According to the Wrestling Observer, VICE TV's documentary on Vince McMahon will air on December 13. The two-hour documentary is reportedly titled "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon." The documentary was originally scheduled to air on October 18, but it would...
Lady Frost Receives Her IMPACT Wrestling Release
An IMPACT Wrestler has procured their release. Fightful Select has learned that Lady Frost received her release in October, months after she'd asked IMPACT Wrestling to grant it. Originally, IMPACT was not planning on granting the release, but it happened before the most recent set of television tapings, we're told. There were several in the company that had pushed for them to make the move, as it didn't seem productive to keep her under contract.
The Rock Reflects On Anniversary Of His WWE Debut, AEW Fight Forever Update, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 17, 2022. - On Twitter, The Rock reflected on 26 years passing since his WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series. - AEW Games is promising an update on the upcoming Fight Forever video game that will be based around Lights Out matches and it's very bloody.
Kalisto Served As Guest Coach And Producer For NXT Shows
NXT was doing good lucha things this week. Fightful Select has learned that former WWE talent Kalisto was at NXT live events this week, serving as a guest coach and producer. He was at the WWE Performance Center throughout the week coaching, and the Friday night live event. We're told he handled the women's matches as a producer. We haven't learned if he'll be back any time soon.
Tony Khan on CM Punk, The Elite, Saraya, More | AEW Full Gear Pre-Show Media Briefing
A rundown of the Tony Khan media call ahead of AEW Full Gear. - Tony Khan tells @JonAlba he won't comment on the investigation related to the Elite. He thinks Elite and Death Triangle are the two best trios in AEW history. - Tony Khan reiterates that AEW Full Gear...
MJF On AEW Extension Rumors: I Know The Truth, I Most Certainly Haven’t Signed An Extension
MJF is shutting down a popular rumor. When MJF returned to AEW after a four month absence at the All Out pay-per-view, fans were skeptical on if his entire absence from the company was real or scripted. In the weeks after his return, MJF revealed that he was paid an absurd amount of money to return to the company, but most importantly, he didn't have to sign an extension.
Tony Khan Says Mercedes Martinez Was Medically Cleared On 11/16, Was Eager To Get Back Into The Ring
Tony Khan confirms that Mercedes Martinez is cleared to compete. Mercedes Martinez is the current Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. She has been absent from programming since late July. Previously, Tony had noted that Mercedes was sidelined with an injury but never specified what the injury was. Now, Tony...
Go Home to Over Drive! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/17/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 17, 2022. - X-Division Tournament Semifinal: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus. - Old School Rules (NO DQ): Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer. - Death Machine's Double Jeopardy: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz. -...
MJF: The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestlers From Long Island Is Just Me Four Times, Mick Foley Is A Hack
MJF thinks he is the best wrestler from Long Island. There are plenty of locations around the world that are considered hotbeds for wrestling talent, and Long Island could surprisingly be considered one of them. Current day performers like Matt Cardona and Max Caster are from the city, while past performers like Mick Foley are also from the 'Strong Island'.
WWE Main Event Results (11/17): Asuka And Cedric Alexander In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on November 17. Matches were taped on November 14 from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The show aired on Hulu Plus. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (11/17) - Asuka def. Kiana James. - JD...
Jake Something Talks About His Experience Working AEW Dark Tapings
Jake Something talks about his experience working in AEW. The end of Jake Something's run in IMPACT Wrestling has allowed him to explore new horizons and in May and June 2022, Jake something found himself working AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jake competed in three matches, all losing efforts to the likes of Matt Sydal, Jay Lethal, and Danhausen.
CM Punk Jokes 'I'm Bad News, You Don't Want Me In The Locker Room' During CFFC Event
CM Punk is making light of the situation. While doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships on November 18, it was joked that Cage Fury would do "Fury Pro Wrestling" next year and that they were looking for a big signing in reference to CM Punk, who was on commentary.
The Acclaimed SHOOT HARD, AEW Full Gear, WarGames | Grapsody 11/19/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for November 19!
Toni Storm: We Want To Push Our Division Above And Beyond; To Do That We Need Everyone’s Support
Toni Storm wants to keep pushing the AEW women's division to greater heights. Fans around the world of wrestling have been pushing for nearly every company to incorporate more women into their weekly programming ever since the WWE Women's Revolution began to take shape back in 2014. This had to led to plenty of achievements for women in wrestling, as they have got to chance to main event many pay-per-views and weekly television shows in recent years.
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry: My Goal Is To Win Every Title In AEW, The TNT Title Would Be Cool To Win
Jack Perry is focused on singles gold now. Jack Perry, since arriving in AEW has been focused on his tag team with Luchasaurus. However, that tag team came to a crashing halt at AEW All Out when Luchasaurus betrayed "Jungle Boy" Jack in order to align himself with Christian, taking his place as Christian's "Right Hand of Destruction"
Drew McIntyre Says He'll Be In WarGames, Aligned With Sheamus To Save Wrestling
Drew McIntyre comments on aligning with Sheamus. McIntyre and Sheamus have been on opposite sides for the majority of their time together in WWE, delivering some of the hardest hitting matches in WWE when they've faced off. On last Friday's WWE SmackDown, they came together with McIntyre evening the odds as Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch battled The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, & Solo Sikoa).
