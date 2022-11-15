ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jade Cargill: If Tony Khan Lets Me Have A Match Where I Can Whoop Bow Wow's Ass, I Will

Jade Cargill would be willing to beat up Bow Wow if Tony Khan booked the match. AEW star Swerve Strickland previously stated that he wanted to see Bow Wow come to AEW, and the rapper seemingly expressed his interest by asking where he had to sign. Bow Wow went on to say that he wanted to take Cargill to dinner following his victory in his potential debut, and the two stars have been trading words on Twitter ever since. In a previous interview, Cargill stated that a bout between her and Bow Wow would be another five-minute match, and she thinks fans are tired of those.
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, And Jon Moxley Reflect On The Shield's Legacy And Impact A Decade Later

10 years later, The Shield reflects on their one-of-a-kind run as WWE's Hounds of Justice. At WWE Survivor Series 2012, the world at large was introduced to Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns. The trio would become known as The Shield and tear through most of WWE's established roster at the time. Names like John Cena, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, The Big Show, and more all fell at the hands of the Hounds of Justice and along the way, the three individuals that comprised the group began building Hall of Fame-worthy legacies of their own.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Wants YouTuber Jujimufu In IMPACT Wrestling

Mike Bailey wants IMPACT Wrestling to dive into the world of social media crossovers. When the massive YouTuber known as Logan Paul started to appear on WWE programming, plenty of fans around the world of wrestling were skeptical about how the social media star would fit into the pro wrestling landscape. Since then, Paul has shut down the majority of his doubters after having plenty of good in-ring performances.
Report: Vince McMahon VICE Documentary To Air On December 13

An update on the Vince McMahon documentary on VICE. According to the Wrestling Observer, VICE TV's documentary on Vince McMahon will air on December 13. The two-hour documentary is reportedly titled "The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon." The documentary was originally scheduled to air on October 18, but it would...
Lady Frost Receives Her IMPACT Wrestling Release

An IMPACT Wrestler has procured their release. Fightful Select has learned that Lady Frost received her release in October, months after she'd asked IMPACT Wrestling to grant it. Originally, IMPACT was not planning on granting the release, but it happened before the most recent set of television tapings, we're told. There were several in the company that had pushed for them to make the move, as it didn't seem productive to keep her under contract.
Kalisto Served As Guest Coach And Producer For NXT Shows

NXT was doing good lucha things this week. Fightful Select has learned that former WWE talent Kalisto was at NXT live events this week, serving as a guest coach and producer. He was at the WWE Performance Center throughout the week coaching, and the Friday night live event. We're told he handled the women's matches as a producer. We haven't learned if he'll be back any time soon.
MJF On AEW Extension Rumors: I Know The Truth, I Most Certainly Haven’t Signed An Extension

MJF is shutting down a popular rumor. When MJF returned to AEW after a four month absence at the All Out pay-per-view, fans were skeptical on if his entire absence from the company was real or scripted. In the weeks after his return, MJF revealed that he was paid an absurd amount of money to return to the company, but most importantly, he didn't have to sign an extension.
Go Home to Over Drive! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/17/22

Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 17, 2022. - X-Division Tournament Semifinal: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus. - Old School Rules (NO DQ): Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer. - Death Machine's Double Jeopardy: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz. -...
Jake Something Talks About His Experience Working AEW Dark Tapings

Jake Something talks about his experience working in AEW. The end of Jake Something's run in IMPACT Wrestling has allowed him to explore new horizons and in May and June 2022, Jake something found himself working AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jake competed in three matches, all losing efforts to the likes of Matt Sydal, Jay Lethal, and Danhausen.
Toni Storm: We Want To Push Our Division Above And Beyond; To Do That We Need Everyone’s Support

Toni Storm wants to keep pushing the AEW women's division to greater heights. Fans around the world of wrestling have been pushing for nearly every company to incorporate more women into their weekly programming ever since the WWE Women's Revolution began to take shape back in 2014. This had to led to plenty of achievements for women in wrestling, as they have got to chance to main event many pay-per-views and weekly television shows in recent years.
Drew McIntyre Says He'll Be In WarGames, Aligned With Sheamus To Save Wrestling

Drew McIntyre comments on aligning with Sheamus. McIntyre and Sheamus have been on opposite sides for the majority of their time together in WWE, delivering some of the hardest hitting matches in WWE when they've faced off. On last Friday's WWE SmackDown, they came together with McIntyre evening the odds as Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch battled The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, & Solo Sikoa).
