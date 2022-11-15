Read full article on original website
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Oct.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
Fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray, paralyzed after 62 years as a Lubbock-area first responder
LUBBOCK, Texas — Allen “Tiny” Gray spent six decades of his life helping others in the community, now he is in need after receiving a permanent diagnosis. Gray’s wife, Sheri, told EverythingLubbock.com that he is paralyzed, bed bound, and the medical bills are racking up. “He...
‘They fought hard to protect us’: Veterans honored at Lubbock assisted living facility
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Veterans Day, AccentCare held a “We Honor Veterans” ceremony at Vitality Assisted Living in Lubbock. A Veteran’s Wall of Honor for residents was unveiled and there was a Veteran Pinning Ceremony for those who served. The event had a “great turnout,” according...
Lubbock siblings honored for exemplary volunteerism at 2022 Cornucopia Luncheon
C.J. and Rose Wilson were nominated for the “Youth Get Involved” Award at the Volunteer Center of Lubbock’s 26th Annual Cornucopia Luncheon on Tuesday November 1 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Lubbock native Theresa Wilson, their mother and a Library Assistant at Patterson Library, said the...
Lubbock 9-year-old uses profit from hot chocolate stand to give back during the holidays
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Nov. 11, 2019, 3-year-old Charli Jones unexpectedly passed away. As a way to bring a bit of joy during that tough time, her family asked people to bring toys to the funeral that they could donate to Toys for Tots. This was the start to...
KLBK Friday Night Weather Update: November 18th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update. Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Isolated wintry mix. Low of 21°. Winds ENE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Cold and mostly cloudy. High of 45°. Winds NE→S 12-18 MPH. After seeing a record cold day...
Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing
LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
Lubbock power outage affects around 3,000 customers, update now restored
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light made a statement on social media Friday, about an outage that affected around 3,300 customers served out of the Vicksburg substation in Central and West Lubbock. At about 9:45 a.m., LP&L provided an update and said power was restored. The outage was...
Here’s why Danny Trejo was in Lubbock on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — After photos were posted on social media of Danny Trejo at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, you might be wondering why the actor was in Lubbock on Thursday. According to a release from Texas Tech University, Trejo was scheduled as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Diversity...
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: November 17th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday night weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 25°. Winds S→NE 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Bitter cold! High of ↓34°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH. A strong cold front will pass through the South...
Red Raider fans braving the wintry weather to win in Iowa
LUBBOCK, Texas — Temperatures won’t break 20 degrees in Ames when Texas Tech faces Iowa State this weekend, but that will not stop some dedicated fans from braving the wintry weather for a win. “Texas Tech graduates have that West Texas spirit. They don’t quit, they adapt,” Tech...
Texas Tech and TTU K-12 win $1.8M pilot grant to offer free diploma completion
LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S. Department of Education and the Texas Workforce Commission have awarded $1.8 million in funding to Texas Tech University and TTU K-12. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the funds will establish a statewide distance education pilot program to help students complete their high school diploma or equivalent.
USGS: Moderate earthquake reported Wednesday afternoon in West Texas
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — A moderate earthquake struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at 3:32:44 PM CST in Reeves County and registered at 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale. It happened at a depth of 5.5 miles. The epicenter...
Game rooms raided, Hockley Co. officials describe ‘takedown’ operation
LEVELLAND, Texas — Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres confirmed an eyewitness account that law enforcement raided game rooms in and around Levelland on Wednesday. Officials scheduled a press conference for 4:00 p.m. to provide more information. (Please use the video player above to see a replay.) A media advisory...
