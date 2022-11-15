ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I think it was good for us to face some adversity,' says Celtics' Jayson Tatum of Boston's comeback win vs. OKC Thunder

By Justin Quinn
In a game they would have lost at about the same time last season, the Boston Celtics locked in and took care of business at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. “It wasn’t pretty,” said star forward Jayson Tatum after the game. “OKC might not have the best record, but that’s a talented offensive team. They play with a lot of pace,” he added.

“Any given night, they can beat anybody,” said Tatum. “I think it was good for us to face some adversity and figure it out. Everybody contributed — (Derrick) White, Payton (Pritchard) off of the bench giving a spark.”

“(At the) end of the third, beginning of the fourth, that really willed us to then come back, so I was extremely proud of the way that we responded, the way that we competed and figured it out.”

“It wasn’t pretty,” repeated the St. Louis native for emphasis. “Something we wish we could have done better, but that’s a talented team, and that’s a good win.”

