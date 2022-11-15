Read full article on original website
Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Ohio
In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Most expensive homes for sale in Columbus
Snow showers mark latest surge of arctic chill
The coldest air of the season has arrived with a quick blast of snow, leaving up to a half-inch of powdery snow, along an arctic cold front. Temperatures are poised to tumble overnight. Sunshine returned today but did little to modify the chill. Readings hovered around the freezing mark. Another in a series of disturbances […]
Artist creates exhibit showcasing Ohio’s trans community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Transgender rights are at the forefront of conversation in Ohio in both the statehouse and in schools. On Saturday, members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community gathered to show that trans people are humans just like every else through art. A new art exhibit called “This is Trans” at Stonewall Columbus […]
How a Republican-backed bill would change Ohio’s election laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans’ ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite. The House Government Oversight Committee held its third hearing Thursday on House Bill 294, or the Ohio Election Security and […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
Here’s how many OhioHealth IT workers left for Accenture, elsewhere ahead of layoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With six months’ notice that their jobs were being outsourced, 42% of 567 affected OhioHealth Corp. IT workers left early, including some for the Accenture unit taking on their work. Central Ohio’s largest hospital system will terminate 314 positions on Jan. 3, according to a warning notice filed with […]
Woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
Ohio has over 100 new COVID-19 deaths suddenly. Here’s why
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, but there is a specific reason for the uptick. The previous data reported by ODH for the week of Nov. 10 had just eight deaths from the virus. It drew attention as a low statistic that was previously unseen […]
NBC4 Columbus
New bill at Ohio Statehouse proposes changes to state elections
Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law. A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a […]
Franklin County measles outbreak leaves parents with questions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a measles outbreak spreading around some Franklin County daycares and schools, some parents of young children are frustrated by a lack of specific information. There are 19 confirmed cases of measles across as many as 12 day cares and schools in Franklin County, according to the county public health agency. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Very cold & breezy weekend ahead for Columbus area
It has been a cold day with little change in temperature today as the low started in the upper 20s and climbed to the lower 30s this afternoon. Skies will start to clear this evening, with the breeze settling down but keeping in the chills in the teens. We will...
What’s happening to Ohio State in Maryland?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Something about the finishing stretch of the college football season seems to flummox the Ohio State football team. Last year it was getting bulllied by Michigan in poor weather conditions, and this season it appears that the urgency that was evident for much of the season has disappeared. It’s almost as […]
Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba out for Ohio State’s game at Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will once again have a shorthanded backfield when it faces Maryland at 3:30 p.m. with running back Miyan Williams unavailable. Williams suffered a right leg injury in the second quarter in last week’s 56-20 win over Indiana. Before the injury, Williams was dominant rushing for 147 yards and one […]
Historic lake-effect snowfall in western New York halts transportation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCMH) — Waves of blinding snow, occasionally punctuated by thunder and lightning, reduced visibilities to near zero at times in parts of western New York near Lake Erie. Massive snow totals of 2 to 6 feet encased communities in a deep blanket of snow, stranding vehicles and several snow plows. Snowfall rates were […]
Does Columbus have enough plow drivers for possible snow storms?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As winter arrives in central Ohio, the city of Columbus is readying snowplow drivers to tackle possible snow storms. Scott Tourville from the city’s infrastructure management with the department of public service said Columbus is in good shape. He said the city is almost fully staffed when it comes to snowplow […]
Ohio State struggles early, pulls out 43-30 win over Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It took Ohio State all four quarters, but the Buckeyes were able to put away a feisty Maryland team looking for an upset. OSU trailed going into the half but managed to post 33 points in the second half, pulling out a 43-30 win in College Park. Fourth Quarter Maryland went […]
Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 […]
Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
