Read full article on original website
Related
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
FIFA shrugs off notion that World Cup alcohol ban is an inconvenience: 'You will live'
FIFA and Qatari officials made the controversial decision to ban selling alcohol at the World Cup on Friday, just two days before the tournament begins.
Augusta Free Press
Join Coco’s Carnival Now and Win Up To $2,100,000 or a TESLA
The World Cup fever starts to hype up in Qatar. As one of the sporting industry’s most anticipated major football leagues, fans are excited about the intense competition among the participating teams. This year, the World Cup will have 64 intense matches in different cities in Qatar, the first country in the Middle East to host such an event.
Tennessee football's path to CFP playoff was clear ... but then TCU, Michigan won in final seconds
Tennessee's path to the College Football Playoff was about to clear Saturday. But then No. 4 TCU frantically made a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Baylor 29-28. And then No. 3 Michigan did the same with one second remaining to beat Illinois 19-17. Either upset could've pushed the Vols into the...
Comments / 0